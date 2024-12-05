Ascent Cloud Announces Winter 2025 Release of its Sales Performance Management Solutions

DETROIT, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Winter 2025 Release of its industry-leading Sales Performance Management solutions, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

Territory Planner users will benefit from enhancements to its industry-leading Territory Optimizer, including faster optimizations and enhanced territory constraints. On average, Territory Planner users will see 55% faster optimizations, which will allow Revenue Operations teams to build twice as many optimized planning scenarios in the same amount of time. New Territory Optimizer constraints logic will enable Territory Planner users to ensure that planning guidelines are applied to all territories, such as a maximum of Accounts or Potential Revenue per territory. Additionally, the Clone Model enhancement empowers Revenue Operations teams to clone a territory model so they can quickly compare and contrast current and future territory plans.

Geopointe users will benefit from enhanced data visualizations, mapping functionality, and more robust multi-day route optimizations. With the new Enhanced Data Table, Geopointe users will be able to sort, filter, search, and analyze map data in a whole new way. Additionally, Geopointe Route Planner users will be able to optimize multi-day routes even more efficiently with enhancements to Exception-Based Route Optimization, including independently configurable Default Radius and Exception Radius as well as the option to specify the company’s Exception Routing Preferences.

LevelEleven users will be able to motivate their teams in a whole new way with several enhancements to Competitions. With the Winter Release, Competition leaderboards will be visible in Channel11 to reinforce key initiatives and celebrate team members’ achievements. LevelEleven users will also be able to assign custom Point Values to Competition Metrics to empower teams to create more robust Competitions. Additionally, LevelEleven admins will benefit from further enhancements to LevelEleven User Administration. With User Admin Mass Actions, LevelEleven admins will be able to assign multiple users to Scorecards, adjust permission sets, and manage LevelEleven licenses with a single click.

For more information on these latest updates, please join our live release webinar on Tuesday, January 14 .

“We are thrilled to provide our customers with updates to Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These latest enhancements enable companies to plan, execute, and grow their business more efficiently. Solutions like this reinforce the fundamentals of sales performance and are leveraged by thousands of high-performing teams across a variety of industries.”

Ascent Cloud helps companies Plan, Execute, and Grow with its industry-leading sales performance management solutions. Plan and optimize your territories with Territory Planner. Execute your go-to-market strategy with Geopointe. Grow your team members with LevelEleven.

Territory Planner is a territory planning solution that empowers modern sales teams to build, balance, and optimize their sales territories. With Territory Planner, sales leaders are able to ensure that territories are equitable and optimized to fit their go-to-market strategy.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams are able to efficiently execute with optimized routes, territory management, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate and coach their teams to better outcomes.

