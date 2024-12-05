Automotive Suspension Strategic Industry Research Report 2023-2030 - Increasing Adoption of Active and Semi-Active Suspension Technologies Supports Market Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Suspension - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Suspension was estimated at US$47.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$65.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The automotive suspension market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a combination of factors that reflect changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and evolving automotive design standards. A major factor driving market growth is the increasing consumer demand for enhanced ride comfort and driving dynamics, particularly as more consumers prioritize smooth handling and a refined driving experience. This is especially true in the luxury and SUV segments, where sophisticated suspension systems are expected to deliver both comfort on urban roads and performance in off-road conditions.



The rise in electric vehicles (EVs) is also influencing the suspension market, as EVs require specialized suspension setups to accommodate heavy battery packs while maintaining a smooth, stable ride. Technological advancements in adaptive and electronically controlled suspension systems have further fueled market growth, as these systems allow for real-time adjustments to damping and ride height, enhancing both performance and passenger comfort. Moreover, as governments worldwide introduce stricter safety regulations, automakers are increasingly incorporating advanced suspension technologies, such as electronic stability control and adaptive damping, which contribute to vehicle stability and reduce the risk of accidents.



The growing popularity of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is another factor, as AVs require highly responsive suspension systems to manage smooth driving dynamics without human intervention, ensuring passenger comfort and safety. Additionally, the expansion of aftermarket services for suspension modifications has opened new opportunities for customization, allowing consumers to tailor suspension settings to their specific driving preferences and needs. Together, these factors are driving significant growth and innovation in the automotive suspension market, as manufacturers continue to develop suspension systems that meet the diverse demands of modern vehicles and deliver improved safety, comfort, and performance.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Automotive Suspension Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Automotive Suspension Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Air Suspension segment, which is expected to reach US$19.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Macpherson Strut Suspension segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $13.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Study

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Automotive Suspension Market such as Benteler, Continental, Fox Factory, Gabriel, Hendrickson and more.

Architecture (Air Suspension, MacPherson Strut, Leaf Spring Suspension, MultiLink, Twist Beam / Torsion Beam, Double Wishbone); End-Use (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)

World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $47.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Automotive Suspension - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Enhanced Ride Comfort Drives Growth in Automotive Suspension Market

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Handling and Stability Fuels Adoption of Advanced Suspension Systems

Here`s How Lightweight Materials Improve Efficiency and Performance in Suspension Components

Growing Popularity of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Expands Market for Adaptive Suspensions

Rising Use of Air Suspension Systems Enhances Comfort in Premium and Luxury Vehicles

Increasing Adoption of Active and Semi-Active Suspension Technologies Supports Market Expansion

Focus on Reducing Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Supports Demand for High-Performance Suspension Parts

Advancements in Electronic Suspension Control Enhance Safety and Customization Options

Growing Demand for Off-Road Vehicles and SUVs Expands Market for Durable Suspension Solutions

Here`s How Smart Suspension Systems Enable Real-Time Adjustments Based on Road Conditions

Focus on Reducing Emissions and Fuel Consumption Supports Suspension Optimization Efforts

Rising Demand for Suspension Systems in Electric Buses and Trucks Expands Market Scope

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 41 companies featured in this Global Automotive Suspension Market report include

Benteler

Continental

Fox Factory

Gabriel

Hendrickson

KYB

Magneti Marelli

Mando

NHK Springs

Rassini

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2w1zm0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment