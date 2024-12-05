Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) Epidemiology Forecasts to 2034: DKD Affects up to 50% of Diabetics and Remains Vastly Underdiagnosed in Early Stages

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of DKD, historical and forecasted epidemiology trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Study Period: 2020-2034

Key Highlights from the Report

DKD is reported to occur in 20-50% of those living with diabetes and is the single most common cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in many populations.

As per the National Kidney Foundation, almost 90% of adults with type 2 diabetes and CKD are not currently diagnosed. As many as 50% of patients with advanced CKD (Stage G4) remain undiagnosed in primary care populations.

According to the National Diabetes Statistics report, among the US population overall, crude estimates for 2021 were 38.1 million adults aged 18 years or older - or 14.7% of all US adults - had diabetes.

Kidney Research UK's findings suggest that about 40% of people diagnosed with diabetes eventually develop diabetic nephropathy or diabetes-related kidney disease. Similarly, the British Diabetic Association, operating as Diabetes UK, also corroborated the same estimated prevalence, stating that around 40% of individuals with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes will develop chronic kidney disease (Stages 1-5) throughout their lifetime.

As per estimates, in the US, it has been observed that a higher proportion of DKD population was found in Stage 3a (~29%), followed by Stage 2 (~24%), whereas Stage 5 accounted for the least number of DKD cases.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology



The DKD epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of diabetes, total prevalent cases of DKD, total diagnosed prevalent cases of DKD, age-specific cases of DKD, and stage-specific cases of DKD in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

The prevalent cases of diabetes in the 7MM comprised approximately 82,858,700 cases in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total prevalent cases of DKD in the 7MM were approximately 33,152,000 in 2023. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of DKD, i.e., over ~45% of the total cases in the 7MM in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the largest number of DKD cases, whereas France accounted for the lowest number of cases in 2023.

The prevalence of DKD progressively increased with age, and this increment was more evident for low eGFR than for albuminuria. The overall high prevalence of DKD in elderly T2DM patients is likely to be the result of two opposite trajectories, i.e. the high frequency of T2DM in this age group, and the decreased mortality rate due to better control of the disease, which may have contributed to increased patients survival, allowing sufficient time to develop chronic diabetes complications



KOL Views



To keep up with current epidemiology trends, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Industry experts contacted for insights on DKD's epidem, include Medical/scientific writers, nephrologists, Professors, and others.



The analysts connected with 30+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 10+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as the European Kidney Patients Federation, Steno Diabetes Center, Kidney Research Institute, etc., were contacted. Their opinion helps understand and validate DKD epidemiology trends.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of DKD, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts of disease progression has been provided.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, understanding trends, expert insights/KOL views, and patient journeys in the 7MM.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Key Questions Answered

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of DKD? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population with DKD?

What is the historical and forecasted DKD patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Which stage of DKD is the largest contributor?

What is the age-specific rate of DKD?

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of DKD

4. Epidemiology Forecast Methodology

5. Diabetic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

5.1. Patient Share (%) of DKD in 2020 in the 7MM

5.2. Patient Share (%) of DKD in 2034 in the 7MM

6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Classification

6.3. Pathophysiology

6.4. Risk Factor

6.5. Diagnosis

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumption and Rationale

7.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Diabetes in the 7MM

7.4. Total Prevalent Cases of DKD in the 7MM

7.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DKD in the 7MM

7.6. the United States

7.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of DKD in the United States

7.6.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DKD in the United States

7.6.3. Age-Specific Cases of DKD in the United States

7.6.4. Stage-Specific Cases of DKD in the United States

7.7. EU4 and the UK

7.7.1. Total Prevalent Cases of DKD in EU4 and the UK

7.7.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DKD in EU4 and the UK

7.7.3. Age-Specific Cases of DKD in EU4 and the UK

7.7.4. Stage-Specific Cases of DKD in EU4 and the UK

7.8. Japan

7.8.1. Total Prevalent Cases of DKD in Japan

7.8.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DKD in Japan

7.8.3. Age-Specific Cases of DKD in Japan

7.8.4. Stage-Specific Cases of DKD in Japan

8. KOL Views

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

