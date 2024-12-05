Immuno-Oncology Strategic Industry Research Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Approval of Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and Nivolumab (Opdivo), which Target PD-1 and PD-L1 Pathways have Set New Benchmarks

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Immuno-Oncology was estimated at US$30.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$87.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Immuno-oncology (IO) is revolutionizing the field of cancer treatment by leveraging the body's own immune system to detect, target, and eliminate cancer cells. Unlike traditional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation, which target both cancerous and healthy cells and often lead to significant side effects, immuno-oncology treatments offer a more precise and less toxic approach by selectively enhancing the immune system's ability to fight cancer.

This emerging therapeutic modality includes a variety of treatments, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies, each designed to engage the immune system in different ways to recognize and attack tumors. The growing adoption of these therapies is being driven by their ability to achieve long-lasting responses, even in cases of advanced or metastatic cancers where traditional therapies have failed. As a result, immuno-oncology is gaining traction as a first-line and combination therapy across a range of cancer types, including melanoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, and hematological malignancies.



The rapid growth of the immuno-oncology market is further fueled by the increasing number of clinical trials, investments in research and development, and regulatory approvals of new IO therapies. Breakthroughs such as the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and nivolumab (Opdivo), which target PD-1 and PD-L1 pathways, have set new benchmarks in cancer therapy, demonstrating impressive survival benefits and transforming the treatment landscape for several cancer indications.

The success of these therapies has led to a surge in R&D activities focused on exploring new immune targets, combination strategies, and personalized immunotherapies tailored to individual patient profiles. As pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and biotech firms continue to invest heavily in immuno-oncology research, the market is poised for rapid expansion and further breakthroughs in cancer treatment. The increasing acceptance of IO therapies by oncologists and their integration into standard treatment protocols are solidifying immuno-oncology's role as a cornerstone of modern cancer therapy, driving its market growth and adoption on a global scale.



What Are the Key Growth Drivers Fueling the Expansion of the Immuno-Oncology Market?



The growth in the global immuno-oncology market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of cancer, advancements in immunotherapy research, and the adoption of combination therapies. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, which is creating a significant need for more effective and targeted treatments. Immuno-oncology therapies offer a promising alternative to traditional cancer treatments, with the potential to provide durable responses and even long-term remission in some cases.

As awareness of the benefits of immuno-oncology increases among healthcare providers and patients, the demand for these therapies is expected to rise, supporting market expansion. The growing focus on early cancer detection and personalized medicine is also contributing to the adoption of IO therapies, as these approaches enable more tailored and effective treatment strategies.



Another significant growth driver is the rapid pace of research and development in immuno-oncology, leading to the discovery of new immune targets and the development of innovative therapies. The success of checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T therapies, and cancer vaccines has spurred a wave of investment and clinical activity in the field, with hundreds of IO candidates currently in various stages of development. The introduction of novel therapeutic modalities, such as bispecific antibodies and oncolytic viruses, is expanding the range of options available to oncologists and offering new hope for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Moreover, the exploration of combination therapies - where immunotherapies are paired with other treatment modalities such as chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies - is enhancing the effectiveness of IO treatments and broadening their applicability across multiple cancer types.



The increasing acceptance of immuno-oncology therapies by healthcare systems and payers is also supporting market growth. As more IO therapies demonstrate clinical efficacy and safety, they are being incorporated into standard treatment guidelines and receiving reimbursement support from healthcare systems. The willingness of payers to cover the high costs associated with immuno-oncology treatments is critical to their adoption, particularly for breakthrough therapies that offer significant benefits over existing options.

Additionally, the expansion of clinical trial networks and the adoption of decentralized and adaptive trial designs are accelerating the development and approval of new IO therapies. The growing number of collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies is facilitating knowledge exchange and driving innovation in the field. As the global focus on cancer research intensifies and as new therapeutic strategies continue to emerge, the immuno-oncology market is poised for sustained growth, driven by advancements in science, expanding applications, and the need for more effective and personalized cancer treatments.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AbbVie, Inc., Aduro BioTech, Inc., Amgen, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $87.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Immuno-Oncology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Growth in Immuno-Oncology Market

Technological Advancements in Checkpoint Inhibitors and CAR-T Therapies Propel Innovation in Immuno-Oncology

Growth in Focus on Personalized Cancer Treatments Expands Addressable Market for Immuno-Oncology

Role of Immuno-Oncology in Enhancing Long-term Survival and Disease Remission Strengthens Business Case for Adoption

Growth in Use of Immuno-Oncology in Hematologic and Solid Tumors Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Immune Biomarkers and Patient Selection for Optimized Immunotherapy Expands Adoption

Growth in Use of Immuno-Oncology in Combination with Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy Fuels Market Opportunities

