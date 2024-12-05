Company announcement

December 5, 2024

Announcement No. 29/2024

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Boldhaven Management LLP that Boldhaven Management LLP has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S above 5%.

As of December 3, 2024, Boldhaven Management LLP directly or indirectly controls 1,376,114 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 5.07% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Tracy Fowler, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance, +45 2523 8744

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Communications & Media Relations, +45 4231 0007





Attachments