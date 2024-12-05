CoinW Launches Mission X, Featuring Football Icon Andrea Pirlo and Global Ambassador Nicolas Hojac

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of Mission X, a transformative brand initiative that underscores the company's commitment to security, innovation, and user trust in the digital asset landscape.





Mission X represents a holistic approach to crypto trading and community building, featuring several key components:

New Brand Narrative: A compelling Television Commercial and team documentary that brings the human stories behind crypto trading to life

Trading Competition: An exciting opportunity for traders to showcase their skills and win significant prizes

Platform Enhancement: CoinW Web & App 2.0 with upgraded features and user interface

Social Media Activation: Comprehensive community engagement across multiple social platforms

The initiative aims to provide comprehensive support for crypto investors at every stage of their investment journey, emphasizing personal growth, community connection, and trading excellence.

The centerpiece of the Mission X campaign is Legend X, the strategic partnership with Andrea Pirlo, one of the most celebrated midfielders in football history, who has been appointed as Global Brand Ambassador for CoinW. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in CoinW's seven-year journey, highlighting the exchange's robust brand strength and forward-thinking approach.

Nicolas Hojac, another prominent ambassador, further strengthens the campaign's global appeal and demonstrates CoinW's commitment to connecting with diverse international audiences with Summit X, an initiative that represents Bitcoin's rise to the summit. Through compelling visuals and storytelling, CoinW inspires trust and ambition, turning the vision of "BTC to the Summit" into reality.

The most anticipated event of Mission X is undoubtedly the trading competition featuring a substantial prize pool of 30 BTC. This event is designed for traders of all experience levels, offering them the chance to showcase their skills and compete for significant rewards. Participants will engage in both spot and futures trading, with the competition encouraging strategic trading practices.

With CoinW's recent cut in futures maker fee (0.01%) and signal copy trading, this competition not only highlights CoinW's commitment to fostering a vibrant trading community but also aims to attract a diverse group of traders eager to capitalize on the dynamic cryptocurrency market. With such an enticing prize pool, Mission X promises to be a thrilling experience for all involved.

"Mission X embodies our core brand promise: 'Your Trusted Crypto Ally'," said Omar Gamal, CoinW Partner & Chief Strategy Officer. "We're not just a trading platform; we're a partner in every investor's crypto journey, whether they're beginners or experienced traders."

The Mission X campaign represents CoinW's strategic vision to build trust, deliver cutting-edge technology, and provide an unparalleled trading experience for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information about CoinW and the Mission X initiative, please visit: https://www.coinw.com/ .

About CoinW

CoinW is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing secure, innovative, and user-friendly trading solutions. With seven years of industry experience, CoinW continues to push the boundaries of digital asset trading.