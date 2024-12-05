Coloplast A/S - Decisions at the Annual General Meeting 2024

Today, 5 December 2024, Coloplast A/S held its Annual General Meeting, at which the following resolutions were adopted:

The annual report for the financial year 2023/24 was approved.

Distribution of year-end dividend of DKK 17.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 was approved. In addition to the interim dividend of DKK 5.00 per share of nominally DKK 1 paid out in connection with Coloplast A/S’ half- year result, this brings the total dividend paid for the financial year 2023/24 to DKK 22.00 per share of nominally DKK 1.

The remuneration report for the financial year 2023/24 was approved.

The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024/25 was approved.

Lars Søren Rasmussen, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, Annette Brüls, Carsten Hellmann, Jette Nygaard-Andersen and Marianne Wiinholt were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as Coloplast A/S’ auditors. The election applies to statutory financial reporting as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting.

Authorisation was granted to the chairman of the Annual General Meeting to make certain registrations with the Danish Business Authority and other authorities.

Immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Lars Søren Rasmussen as Chairman and Niels Peter Louis-Hansen as Deputy Chairman. In addition to the members of the Board of Directors elected at the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors consists of three members elected by the employees: Thomas Barfod, Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen and Roland Vendelbo Pedersen.

