Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Encinitas, California

ENCINITAS, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated new community, The Cove at Encinitas, is coming soon to La Costa Avenue in Encinitas, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature a limited collection of just 42 homes and is expected to open in early 2025.

The Cove at Encinitas will offer distinctive floor plans with single- and two-story home designs, ranging from 1,600 to 4,000+ square feet. Home designs will include 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 5.5 baths, with architectural styles including coastal contemporary, contemporary craftsman, and modern farmhouse. Each home will showcase an open-concept layout with a spacious kitchen, great room, and casual dining space, as well as unique bonus spaces including lofts, home offices, flex rooms, and bedrooms with en suite baths. Homes will be priced from $3.2 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are excited to bring this intimate enclave of luxury homes to the desirable coastal city of Encinitas,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “With its prime location near the beach and exceptional design, The Cove at Encinitas will provide residents with the best of coastal living.”

Residents will enjoy the convenience of being within walking distance of South Ponto Beach, with cul-de-sac streets and two community pocket parks. The community is located near restaurants, shopping, and recreational opportunities, with six beaches within the city of Encinitas, numerous coastal viewpoints, 85 acres of open space, and 40 miles of trails. Residents will enjoy 19 parks nearby including three sports parks, a skatepark, and off-leash dog parks.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the San Diego area include Everly at Civita and Mira Vista.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for The Cove at Encinitas, call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2599420f-f21e-4c1e-bf3c-f6cde4cc5078