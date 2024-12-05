French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,474,737,915.00

Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense

92000 Nanterre – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2024

Total number of shares 589,895,166 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including treasury stock) 589,895,166 Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 564,667,741

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

