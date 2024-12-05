Resource Works Welcomes Two New Board Members: Susan Downie-Gagnon and Malcolm Macpherson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource Works is thrilled to announce the appointment of Susan Downie-Gagnon and Malcolm Macpherson to our Board of Directors. These additions will further bolster Resource Works' efforts to promote responsible resource development in Canada, bringing a wealth of experience and a shared passion for collaboration and progress in the natural resources sector.

“Our natural resources are a cornerstone of Canada's prosperity, and to continue our efforts effectively, we need leaders like Susan and Malcolm,” said Stewart Muir, CEO of Resource Works. “Their unique expertise and dedication are precisely what we need as we navigate the complex challenges facing the industries today.”

Susan Downie-Gagnon brings over 20 years of experience in strategic leadership across multiple sectors. As the founder of Constrata, Susan has been deeply involved in providing strategic business and public relations guidance to large-scale natural resource projects. “I’m incredibly excited to join the Resource Works Board,” said Downie-Gagnon. “The future of natural resources in Canada depends on thoughtful collaboration, and I look forward to contributing to the important conversations and initiatives underway at Resource Works.”

Malcolm Macpherson, National Chair of the Indigenous Practice at Whitelaw Twining, also joins the Board with decades of experience in law and negotiations. Malcolm has built one of Canada’s leading Indigenous practices, working closely with Indigenous nations on critical legal and political matters. “Resource Works’ commitment to inclusive dialogue and a balanced approach to resource development aligns perfectly with my values,” said Macpherson. “I am eager to contribute to advancing meaningful partnerships between Indigenous communities and the resource industry.”

Resource Works also announces the departure of Gavin Dew from our Board as he takes on an exciting new role, having been elected as the MLA for Kelowna - Mission. “Gavin has been an incredible asset to Resource Works,” said Richard Prokopanko, Chair of the Board at Resource Works. “We are proud of his achievements and grateful for his contributions during his time with us. We look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make for the people of Kelowna - Mission.”

Media Contact

Aanush Shah

aanush@resourceworks.com

Background

About Susan Downie-Gagnon

Susan Downie-Gagnon has over 20 years of experience developing and leading strategies, initiatives, and programs across a wide range of sectors within private industry, government, academia, and non-profit organizations. Her passion for natural resources recently led her to start a new venture, Constrata, a company that provides strategic business and public relations guidance for large-scale natural resource projects and organizations.

Prior to this, she consulted on a significant Indigenous equity ownership project in the energy sector and delivered strategic project planning for forestry, bioenergy, mining, and clean technology initiatives. In her role as Assistant Dean of Communications at UBC’s Faculty of Forestry, she spearheaded a key provincial summit that resulted in a shared vision and a blueprint for forestry in the decades to come. As Vice President of Communications and Research at the Coast Forest Products Association, she developed a comprehensive public relations program and played a central role in establishing a landmark industry MOU.

Recognized widely for her expertise, Susan is often invited to think tanks aimed at shaping the future of Canada’s natural resources sector. She currently serves on multiple boards, including a charitable organization supporting children affected by poverty.

About Malcolm Macpherson

Malcolm Macpherson is the National Chair of the Indigenous Practice at Whitelaw Twining. He has over 20 years of varied legal and negotiation experience since he graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Toronto. Having built up one of Canada’s leading practices in the Indigenous space, he is often contacted by the media to comment on new and emerging developments in this area, and has become an integral and trusted advisor to many Indigenous nations throughout Canada who rely on his counsel on a near daily basis.

Malcolm has a keen interest in the Canadian energy sector and serves as a governor of the Canadian Energy Executive Association. He is of the view that Canada's Indigenous nations are by virtue of the rights they hold, co-resource rulers of Canada's vast wealth of natural resources, and very much enjoys being at the centre of dialogue in this legal and political arena.

When not at work, Malcolm enjoys family time with his wife Savanagh and children Magnus and Magdalena.

About Resource Works

Resource Works is a public-interest advocacy and communications not-for-profit organization based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Their mission is to reignite the promise of Canada's economic future by leading respectful, inclusive and fact-based dialogue on natural resource development.

Resource Works helps show how resources have "worked" for citizens in the past and how they can continue to do so in a new era defined by environmental responsibility and reconciliation. We communicate the importance of resource sectors to personal well-being and opportunity, demonstrating how responsible development creates jobs and incomes, both directly and indirectly while maintaining a clean and healthy environment.