$HAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Mergers of VBFC, ALTR, FVNNU, and HUDA

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: VBFC ), relating to the proposed merger with TowneBank. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Village will receive $80.25 per share in cash for each share of Village outstanding common stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for December 19, 2024.

Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/village-bank-and-trust-financial-corp-vbfc/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR ), relating to a proposed merger with Siemens AG. Under the terms of the agreement Altair stockholders will receive $113.00 per share in cash.



Click here for more information https://monteverdelaw.com/case/altair-engineering-inc-altr/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FVNNU ), relating to the proposed merger with Viwo Technology Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Viwo shareholders will receive in the aggregate 9,950,250 shares of Future Vision valued at $10.05 per share.



Click here for more https://monteverdelaw.com/case/future-vision-ii-acquisition-corp-fvnnu/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: HUDA ), relating to the proposed merger with EUROEV Holdings Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, EuroEv will acquire the outstanding shares of HUDA in exchange for newly issued shares of EuroEV, and become listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



Click here for more https://monteverdelaw.com/case/hudson-acquisition-i-corp-huda/ . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

Do you file class actions and go to Court? When was the last time you recovered money for shareholders? What cases did you recover money in and how much?



About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341