Canto Launches Canto PIM, Unifying Digital Asset Management and Product Information Management for the Modern Content Lifecycle

ATLANTA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto , a leading provider of digital asset management software, today announced the launch of Canto PIM , a uniquely comprehensive platform that combines digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) capabilities. The innovative solution directly addresses the challenges brands face in managing, distributing, iterating, optimizing, and securing digital assets and product data across an ever-expanding breadth of channels, campaigns, and use cases.

“Within every industry, businesses are under unprecedented pressure to create and deliver more content than ever before—85% of marketers report their content demands have doubled in just the past two years alone,” said Wain Kellum, CEO, Canto. “Siloed approaches to digital asset and product information management cannot keep pace with this reality. Canto PIM empowers organizations to reimagine their content and product information operations for the digital-first era, breaking down legacy roadblocks to deliver exceptional customer, partner, and employee experiences at scale.”

Canto PIM builds on Canto’s market-leading DAM expertise to deliver a new platform that serves as a single source of truth for all product data and digital content, whether product-specific or deployed for broader brand marketing and sales initiatives. By unifying traditionally fragmented capabilities, the solution enables organizations to streamline workflows across the entire content and product information lifecycle—from initial planning and creation to distribution and analysis. The innovative platform enables brands to:

Unify Product Data and Assets: Centralize all digital assets and product information within a single repository, and use AI search and intuitive tools to streamline workflows and maximize efficiency.



Centralize all digital assets and product information within a single repository, and use AI search and intuitive tools to streamline workflows and maximize efficiency. Synchronize Omnichannel Experiences: Sync product data and assets across ecommerce, social media, and partner content to ensure a cohesive and consistent brand experience for customers.



Simplify Product Launches and Scaling: Streamline product launches and scaling with a system designed to handle unlimited products, versions, and attributes effortlessly—without sacrificing performance or ease of use.



Streamline product launches and scaling with a system designed to handle unlimited products, versions, and attributes effortlessly—without sacrificing performance or ease of use. Track Performance : Gain actionable insights with advanced analytics that measure asset performance and ROI, empowering smarter strategies to maximize impact across all channels.



Protect Brand Assets with Enterprise-Grade Security: Safeguard brand assets and product IP with SOC-2-certified enterprise-grade security, featuring granular permissions and compliance measures for total control.



“By breaking down the barriers between DAM and PIM technologies and workflows, we’re giving our customers the all-in-one agility and efficiency they need to thrive in their marketplace—whether that’s retail, hospitality, manufacturing, or any other industry,” said Alan Beiagi, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Canto. “Canto PIM represents our vision for unifying traditionally disjointed content assets and product information. Businesses’ marketing, creative, and product teams, as well as their customers and partners, will be able to work together much more efficiently and effectively.”

