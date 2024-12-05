Grady’s Garden® Pasta Sauces Now Available at Jewel-Osco®

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For consumers in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa who seek healthy foods with a meaningful mission, Grady’s Garden – an innovative food, nutrition, edutainment, and technology company – is expanding its retail reach, now offering its premium pasta sauces at Jewel-Osco stores.

Jewel-Osco now offers Grady’s Garden Chunky Pasta Sauce and Marinara Pasta Sauce varieties at 150 stores. With this expansion, Grady’s Garden now features its signature products in 434 stores across the Midwest, as well as online.

"Partnering with a renowned grocer like Jewel-Osco, with its strong Chicago presence, enables us to reach more health-conscious and socially minded consumers throughout the Midwest,” said Mike Wheeler, co-founder of Grady’s Garden. “Our products not only meet consumers’ need for great taste and nutrition, but they also provide consumers with the opportunity to create new taste experiences and to elevate their current recipes."

Grady’s Garden pasta sauces are chef-crafted without added sugars, artificial colors, or flavors, making them perfect for health-conscious people who value delicious, wholesome food. By incorporating natural ingredients like carrots and paprika, Grady’s Garden delivers bold, satisfying flavors while avoiding the excessive sugar and sodium found in competing brands. Grady’s Garden also offers a premium line of Mild, Medium, and Hot salsa products.

In addition, consumers who purchase Grady’s Garden products are supporting children. Founded in 2021, Grady’s Garden was established with the belief that fostering healthy habits in children will contribute to future communities that value nutrition, wellbeing, and positive social emotional development. Net proceeds from food sales support Grady’s Classroom, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating elementary-aged children about healthy lifestyles and the importance of growing and eating vegetables through family and community gardening.

“This expansion not only broadens our market presence but also reinforces our commitment to providing clean-label, health-focused ingredients while activating our educational curriculum to help kids eat more vegetables and to lead more active lifestyles,” said Wheeler.

For more information and to discover delicious recipes using Grady’s Garden salsas and pasta sauces, and to learn how they are growing healthier communities, visit www.gradysgarden.com.

About Grady’s Garden and Grady’s Classroom

Founded in 2021, Grady’s Garden is a food and nutrition, edutainment and technology company driven by the conviction that healthy kids are the cornerstone of future communities that prioritize nutrition and well-being and embody positive social-emotional skills essential for flourishing. Grady’s Garden sells a signature line of salsas and pasta sauces at select Midwest locations, including Meijer and Fresh Thyme , and on its online store. All products are chef crafted with locally sourced ingredients and contain no added sugar and artificial flavors, perfect for health-conscious consumers.

Net proceeds from all food sales support 501(c)(3) organization Grady’s Classroom, an outreach program designed to educate elementary-aged kids about healthy lifestyles and the importance of eating and growing vegetables through family and community gardening. Learn more at gradysgarden.com .

About Jewel-Osco

Locally great and nationally strong, Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by Albertsons Companies. The grocery and drug retailer has 188 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Iowa, and employs 31,000+ associates. For more information log onto www.JewelOsco.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/JewelOsco, Twitter.com/JewelOsco, Instagram.com/JewelOsco, Pinterest.com/JewelOscopr and YouTube.com/JewelOsco

