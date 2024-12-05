Farm Fun Continues: Homestead Heritage Holiday Market Brings Fun, Food, and Gift Shopping for Two Additional Saturdays

Artisans and farmers protecting and preserving the heritage of the American West pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Craft seminars, agricultural exhibits, concerts and more are on display each day at Homestead Craft Village and at Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

WACO, Texas, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measured by smiles, laughter, or attendance, this year’s three-day Homestead Fair was a huge hit, and the fun will continue for two more Saturdays as the Homestead Holiday Market. The Fair welcomed attendees by the thousands and featured the widest range of activities in its 37-year history, and the upcoming Holiday Market features all of the food, shopping, attractions, and hands-on crafts that make it a perfect day trip for families, couples, and friends.

“Our community takes pride in creating an experience that celebrates the simple pleasures of life – things like hayrides, craftsmanship, food, singing, and unhurried time with friends and family,” said fair director, Josiah Wheeler. “We never tire of seeing the smiles of people experiencing a bit of our shared heritage – we are a nation of farmers, craftsmen, artisans, and pioneers. It’s more than an escape from a busy modern world; it feels like coming home.”

This year features the widest range of food, shopping, and activities alongside longtime favorites such as the horse-drawn hayrides, pony rides, farm animals, and craft activities. There will be Christmas concerts by the community held at 7 pm each Saturday, with the Children’s and Youth Choir and Orchestra singing on December 7 and the Adult Choir and Orchestra singing on December 14.

For those looking for the perfect gift but busy on those Saturdays, come on out Thursday or Friday evening (Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 12-13) from 5 pm to 8 pm for a beautiful evening of holiday shopping at the Gift Barn, delicious food at Café Homestead, and maybe even some caroling and carriage rides!

“For many, their first visit becomes a new family tradition, and they return year after year,” said Wheeler. “With activities over three weekends, our season tickets and multi-day passes have been a hit with families looking to enjoy some special time together during the holiday season.”

Activities at the Homestead Holiday Market include (To plan your trip, visit https://www.homesteadfair.com/ for complete details):

Hands-on maker activities (Great for kids to make gifts for parents and grandparents!)

Hand-weave a basket, build a birdhouse, or make any number of nearly two dozen hands-on projects for adults and kids alike.



Farm activities

Hayrides

Train rides

Texas-size hay slide

Animals to see/visit

Pony rides



Shopping: There’s something for everyone on your holiday gift list at the Homestead Craft Village featuring gifts, home furnishings and fine crafts made by skilled artisans crafting their goods in traditional ways.

Watch the artisans work while you shop, learn, ask questions

Every gift has a story, you know who made it and how it was made

Shops feature traditional crafts including candle making, leather goods, blacksmithing, weaving, macrame, pottery, and more.



Music

Enjoy uplifting Christmas concerts performed by the children’s choir and orchestra on December 7 and the adult choir and orchestra on December 14.

Concert schedule: Saturday, December 7: 7 p.m. Christmas concert with children’s choir and orchestra Saturday, December 14: 7 p.m. Christmas concert with adult choir and orchestra



Fresh Food to eat onsite

Your favorite county fair food with a farm-to-market flair: burgers, pizza, gourmet corn dogs hand made with farm-fresh ingredients.

Enjoy a true melting pot of cuisine around the world made by visiting chefs from Homestead Heritage’s sister communities around the world. Ethiopian & Indian Curries made from family recipes using traditional techniques. Authentic Lebanese street food Mexican food: handmade tamales, elotes (street corn) and gorditas. Argentinian Churros: Argentinean take on a favorite street dessert. New England Fish & Chips: Martha’s Vineyard Style -made with fresh-caught Atlantic fish, flown in and served within hours of being caught. Japanese Boba Tea – (Perhaps our most popular booth!) Italian cold cuts & meatball subs Authentic Chinese soups Award-winning Central Texas BBQ brisket, chicken & sausage A booth entirely dedicated to delicious gluten-free food options



Packaged Foods to bring home to enjoy or give as gifts

Freshly milled flour and cornmeal from our grist mill

Handcrafted preserves, condiments, and desserts

Directions, Tickets and Additional Information

Homestead Fair is located at Homestead Heritage, in Waco, Texas. From I-35, take exit 343 on to FM 308. Go west on FM 308 for 3.1 miles. At the flashing light at the intersection of FM 308 and FM 933, go north on FM 933 for 1.6 miles. Turn left onto Halbert Ln.

Address: 747 Dry Creek Rd., Waco, TX 76705

Purchase your admission passes ahead of time for the Homestead Fair and save money and time in the admission lines! Purchase a single-day pass, or purchase a season pass that gives you multiple-entry admission to all three days of the Thanksgiving weekend fair plus both weekends of the Holiday Market! If you only wish to come to the Holiday Market you can also purchase a day pass directly for one of those weekends. No admission passes required for access to Café Homestead and Gift Barn on Thursday and Friday nights, December 5-6 and 12-13. We are looking forward to seeing you at the Homestead Fairgrounds! Details and discounts at: https://www.homesteadfair.com/tickets/

Our fairgrounds are wheelchair-friendly, and our facilities and restrooms are handicap accessible. We have a very limited supply of wheelchairs available at the fairgrounds on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please inquire at guest check-in if you need one or for any other assistance you may need to make your visit enjoyable and comfortable. If you need handicap parking, please let our parking attendants know when you arrive. Services include:

Designated handicap parking spots

Shuttles for transport from remote parking lots to the Fair admissions entrance

A golf cart in the handicap parking area can take you to the Fair admissions entrance

Wheelchairs may be available upon request – ask at guest check-in (limited availability)

Handicap restrooms



Pets are not allowed at the fair. Service animals must be accompanied with proper documentation.

Weather Policy: The fair will be open rain or shine!

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit https://www.homesteadheritage.com/the-shops/ to learn more, shop or plan your trip, and https://www.homesteadfair.com/ for information about the Homestead Holiday Market, December 7 and 14.

Visit these social channels to learn more about Homestead Heritage. FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, X/TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK

