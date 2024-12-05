AS Eesti Gaas, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, is changing its business name

The largest privately-owned energy company in the Baltic-Finnish region, Eesti Gaas, will adopt the Elenger brand in Estonia, in line with its markets in Finland, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany. The new business name of AS Eesti Gaas will be AS Elenger Grupp. The new business name, AS Elenger Grupp, is expected to take effect when the entry is made in the Business Register. The business name change will not impose any obligations or inconveniences on customers, all contracts will remain valid under the existing terms.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

