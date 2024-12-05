Tomarket Hits 50M Users, Launches 30% Pre-listing Airdrop





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomarket, a leading mini-app in the TON ecosystem, has announced the platform has now surpassed 50 million users, making it one of the top three Telegram Mini Apps. The platform has announced a 30% TOMA airdrop ahead of its token listing on December 20th.

The airdrop will allocate 30% of the total TOMA token supply to active users who engage with the platform before the listing. To qualify, users must reach at least Silver I level, with rewards determined by user levels and participation in activities such as mystery boxes and daily check-ins. The snapshot will occur on December 18, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC), and rewards will be distributed accordingly. As one of the top projects in the TON ecosystem yet to launch its token, Tomarket has generated considerable attention for the upcoming TOMA listing.

In addition to the airdrop announcement, Tomarket revealed that it has surpassed 50 million users, demonstrating its market appeal and user engagement. Since launching in July, Tomarket has seen rapid growth, driven by its gamified Telegram Mini App, which has attracted Web 2.0 users to the TON ecosystem through activities such as drops, farming, and referrals. The platform's rapid adoption is further fueled by its global ambassador network and a passionate community. Its strategic partnership with Bitget Wallet has also contributed to its success, offering users rewards and gas subsidies as they explore new features within the TON ecosystem.

To further enhance user engagement and maximize TOMA rewards, Tomarket has been running several exciting activities including the TOMA Weekly Rewards, which distributes TOMA to the most active users weekly, and the Get TOMA From Friends campaign, where users can invite friends to open TOMA chests and potentially earn additional rewards based on their referrals.

"We're excited to give back to our community with this airdrop," said Miles, Core Contributor at Tomarket. "Our users have been key to our success, and this airdrop is our way of showing appreciation for their ongoing support. We're committed to growing the platform and continuing to offer new ways for our community to engage with and benefit from the TON ecosystem."

For more details about the airdrop and how to participate, users can visit Tomarket's Telegram announcement.

About Tomarket

Tomarket is your all-in-one platform for gaming, earning, and trading on Telegram & TON. No more jumping between different platforms—play games, get tokens, and trade them all in one place. Tomarket is backed by Foresight X and Bitget Wallet.

