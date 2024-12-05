SRS Real Estate Partners Expands Retail Advisory in Washington, D.C. with Veteran Team

Dallas, TX, United States, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners is bolstering its retail services in Washington, D.C. with the addition of a dynamic team led by Arris Noble, a commercial real estate veteran with 25 years of restaurant and retail experience. Joined by Rachel Callender, the duo will focus on retail leasing for both landlord and tenant representation, complementing the firm's strong capital markets division and expanding its footprint in the nation's capital.

“This expansion in D.C. is a major milestone in our commitment to strategic, culture-first growth,” said SRS President Garrett Colburn. “Arris and Rachel’s experience with restaurants, retailers and property owners will enhance our strong investment sales expertise and further position SRS as a comprehensive advisory for clients in the region.”

Noble joins SRS as Managing Principal and retail market leader in Washington, D.C. He has extensive experience introducing innovative restaurant concepts to D.C.'s most coveted neighborhoods, including Georgetown, DuPont Circle and Union Market District. He has represented and advised acclaimed Michelin-starred and chef-driven restaurants, as well as a diverse range of clients, from health and wellness, to financial institutions and big box retailers. He has also led the merchandising strategy and leasing execution of significant urban and suburban retail developments. Most recently with JLL, Noble graduated from the University of Maryland and is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

“SRS has a collaborative culture and a reputation for excellence,” said Noble. “Partnering with Andrew Fallon and his team to spearhead the firm's continued growth in the Washington, D.C. market while building a strong retail leasing and tenant representation presence is an exciting opportunity."

Callender joins SRS as a Vice President, specializing in retail tenant and landlord representation across the Mid-Atlantic region. Previously with JLL, she focused on supporting regional rollouts for prominent retail and restaurant brands, as well as collaborating with real estate owners on the strategic development of innovative urban and suburban retail destinations. Callender holds an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and is actively involved in ICSC.

“The addition of Arris and Rachel is an exciting development for SRS in the D.C. region,” said Andrew Fallon, Managing Principal of SRS Capital Markets. “Their expertise provides new services for our existing clients and immediate collaboration with our capital markets advisors.”

