CBH Homes Announces Grand Opening of Dutton Place Community in Meridian, Idaho

Meridian, Idaho, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho’s largest and number one homebuilder, is excited to invite the Treasure Valley community to the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its newest community, Dutton Place, located in the heart of Meridian, Idaho. This is the fourth CBH community launch in the last two months, as CBH is committed to offering the best locations across the Treasure Valley.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Ribbon cutting at 11:30 AM)

Location: 3553 W Newland Ct, Meridian, ID 83642

Food: Love, Boardie

Attendees will enjoy charcuterie from Love, Boardie, meet the CBH team including the Construction Manager, tour beautifully designed new homes, and hear from the Chamber of Commerce. This family-friendly event is open to all, and CBH Homes encourages community members to join in the celebration of this exciting new development.

About Dutton Place:

Situated in the vibrant city of Meridian, Dutton Place is an exciting addition to the over 50 CBH communities currently released, offering a range of beautiful and affordable homes in a prime location. With twelve homes released to sell starting at $434,990, buyers can also take advantage of the CBH Festival of Homes Promo where they can get up to $50,000 towards extras such as closing costs, rate-buy-down and more. Plus, CBH is offering even more space with a sleek set of free custom Greyloch Garage Cabinets when you buy before the end of the year.

The community boasts proximity to top-rated schools, parks, shopping centers, and easy access to major highways, making it an ideal location for families and individuals alike.

"Dutton Place is an exciting community for us, located across from CBH’s newest, hottest apartment complex, Yellowstone.” said Holly Haener, Director of Sales Operations. "This development represents our commitment to building not just homes, but communities where families can thrive. Imagine being able to rent, then use the CBH Trade Up Program to help you to afford to buy all within the same location.”

Join CBH Homes in celebrating the launch of Dutton Place and take the first step towards finding your dream home in Meridian. For more information, visit cbhhomes.com or contact CBH Homes directly at (208) 391-5545 for more information about new homes in Meridian at Dutton Place.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923





