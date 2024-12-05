SocialTensor Launches NicheTensor API: Monetizing Decentralized AI on Bittensor

Nassau, Bahamas, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialTensor, a leading innovator in decentralized AI solutions, proudly announces the launch of the NicheTensor API, a cutting-edge platform that bridges Web3 infrastructure with Web2 applications. This milestone cements SocialTensor’s position as a trailblazer in building revenue-generating products on the Bittensor network.

Unlocking AI Potential for Real-World Applications

The NicheTensor API is designed to power dynamic, creative AI tools, delivering seamless access to advanced models that include:

Text-to-Image Generation : Turning text prompts into visually stunning artwork.

: Turning text prompts into visually stunning artwork. Style Transfer : Personalizing images with transformative artistic styles.

: Personalizing images with transformative artistic styles. Image Upscaling : Enhancing image quality with high-definition precision.

: Enhancing image quality with high-definition precision. Text-to-Text Generation: Fast and affordable drop in replacement for text generation workloads.

Already in production, the API supports several high-impact use cases:

@MakeItaQuote , a Twitter tool creating over 10,000 images daily .

, a Twitter tool creating over . AI integrations across Telegram and Discord, engaging thousands of active users.

From Theory to Revenue

SocialTensor is proud to be one of the first subnets on Bittensor to monetize with a real and growing user base. The NicheTensor API showcases the potential of decentralized AI networks to deliver tangible value, proving that Web3 infrastructure can support scalable, revenue-generating solutions in the Web2 world.

A New Chapter for Decentralized AI

With paying customers and a robust suite of services, SocialTensor is setting a new standard for AI innovation. The NicheTensor API not only expands the reach of AI applications but also solidifies the Bittensor ecosystem as a hub for monetized, decentralized intelligence.

About SocialTensor

SocialTensor leverages the power of decentralized AI to create innovative products and solutions for a global user base. Building on the Bittensor network, SocialTensor bridges the gap between Web3 infrastructure and real-world applications, driving the next wave of AI adoption.

For more information:

www.nichetensor.com

www.socialtensor.io

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Safe Harbor and Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about SocialTensor’s products, services, future plans, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, market conditions, technological developments, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and operational challenges.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities, financial instruments, or assets. It does not provide investment, financial, or legal advice, and no decision should be made based solely on the information contained herein.

SocialTensor assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances, except as required by law. Recipients of this press release are advised to consult with their legal, financial, or professional advisors to evaluate any statements or opportunities discussed.

SocialTensor and its affiliates disclaim all liability for any actions taken based on the content of this press release.



