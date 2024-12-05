[Latest] Global Contract Cleaning Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 614.67 Billion by 2033 at a 6.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Contract Cleaning Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Window Cleaning, Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning, Others), By End-use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Contract Cleaning Services Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 343.23 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 363.82 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 614.67 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Hygiene: Heightened awareness of hygiene and cleanliness standards, especially in light of global health concerns, drives the demand for contract cleaning services. This trend is bolstered by stringent regulations and the need for businesses to maintain safe and sanitized environments to protect staff and customers.

Urbanization and Commercial Expansion: Rapid urbanization and the expansion of commercial infrastructure worldwide contribute significantly to market growth. As cities grow, so does the demand for professional cleaning services in offices, retail spaces, and public venues, creating opportunities for service providers to expand their clientele and geographic footprint.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in cleaning technologies, including robotics, IoT-enabled devices, and smart cleaning solutions, enhance operational efficiency and service quality. These advancements enable companies to offer more effective cleaning solutions, optimize resource utilization, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Focus on Sustainability: Increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability drives the adoption of eco-friendly cleaning products and practices. Companies that prioritize sustainability initiatives not only meet regulatory requirements but also appeal to environmentally conscious clients, positioning themselves as leaders in responsible business practices.

Outsourcing Trends: Businesses increasingly outsource cleaning services to specialized firms to reduce operational costs and focus on core activities. This outsourcing trend is particularly prevalent in industries like healthcare, hospitality, and retail, where cleanliness directly impacts customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Healthcare and Institutional Sectors: Growth in healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and government buildings fuels demand for specialized cleaning services. These sectors require stringent hygiene protocols and specialized cleaning expertise, creating a niche market for service providers capable of meeting sector-specific regulatory standards and client expectations.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In October 2022, SBFM entered into a five-year contract to provide PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, with extensive commercial cleaning services across all its locations in the United Kingdom.

In February 2022, Clean Space acquired Abelian United Kingdom Ltd., a London-based cleaning company. This acquisition aimed to enhance Clean Space’s operational capabilities and competitive edge in the London market by bolstering its resources.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 363.82 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 614.67 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 343.23 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Service Type, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the contract cleaning services market, influencing trends and dynamics across various facets:

Increased Demand for Disinfection Services: Heightened awareness of hygiene led to a surge in demand for disinfection and sanitization services across various sectors, including healthcare facilities, offices, and public spaces.

Adoption of Enhanced Cleaning Protocols: Businesses implemented stricter cleaning protocols to mitigate virus transmission risks, requiring more frequent and thorough cleaning of high-touch surfaces.

Shift Towards Remote Work: With remote work becoming widespread, some commercial clients reduced cleaning frequencies or adopted flexible cleaning schedules, affecting service demand.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Shortages of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) initially hindered service delivery and increased operational costs.

Focus on Health and Safety Standards: Cleaning companies prioritized employee training on COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure compliance with health regulations and reassure clients.

Impact on Revenue and Profit Margins: Reduced demand from sectors like hospitality and retail during lockdowns led to revenue declines for many cleaning service providers.

Technological Integration: The adoption of advanced cleaning technologies such as UV disinfection devices and autonomous cleaning robots increased to enhance efficiency and reduce direct human contact during cleaning operations.

Long-term Shifts in Cleaning Practices: The pandemic prompted a lasting shift towards more rigorous cleaning practices and heightened expectations for cleanliness and hygiene standards across industries.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Contract Cleaning Services Market – Regional Analysis

The contract cleaning services market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In contract cleaning services, North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Trends focus on the adoption of green cleaning practices, integration of technology for efficiency, and growth in demand driven by stringent health and safety regulations in commercial sectors.

Europe: Encompassing Western and Eastern Europe, the region emphasizes sustainability in cleaning solutions, advancements in cleaning robotics, and increasing outsourcing by businesses. Regulatory compliance and the expansion of service offerings to include specialized sectors like healthcare are also significant trends.

Asia-Pacific: This region, covering countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia, sees trends such as rapid urbanization driving demand for commercial cleaning services. There’s a shift towards smart cleaning technologies, particularly in urban centers, and an increasing focus on hygiene standards in the hospitality and healthcare sectors.

LAMEA: LAMEA showcases trends including growth in the construction and hospitality sectors driving demand for cleaning services. There’s an emphasis on cost-effective cleaning solutions and the adoption of cleaning innovations to meet evolving customer expectations and regulatory requirements across diverse regional markets.

Browse the full “Contract Cleaning Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Window Cleaning, Floor & Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Construction Cleaning, Others), By End-use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/contract-cleaning-services-market/





List of the prominent players in the Contract Cleaning Services Market:

ISS A/S (Integrated Service Solutions)

Compass Group plc

Sodexo SA

Ecolab Inc.

Dussmann Group

Mitie Group plc

ABM Industries Incorporated

OCS Group UK Ltd

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.

Interserve Group Limited

Temco Facility Services

Cushman & Wakefield plc

Bilfinger SE

G4S plc

Bunzl plc

Others

The Contract Cleaning Services Market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Window Cleaning

Floor & Carpet Cleaning

Upholstery Cleaning

Construction Cleaning

Others

By End-use

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

