Definder Global Launches Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform, Secures $235,000 for Real-World Projects

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to disrupt traditional financial systems, Definder Global is emerging as a high-potential platform bridging blockchain innovation with real-world applications. With over $235’000 successfully raised for a Real World assets throught a fully operational decentralized lending platform, Definder is positioning itself to meet the growing demand for accessible, asset-backed investments.





Redefining Finance with Decentralized Lending

Definder’s innovative platform leverages blockchain smart contracts to directly connect investors with businesses seeking funding. By removing traditional intermediaries, the platform offers faster, more transparent, and cost-effective solutions for both lenders and borrowers.

“Definder Global is not just another DeFi project—it’s a fully operational platform solving real financial challenges,” said Max Kolyada, CEO of Definder Global. “Our vision is to build a decentralized financial system that bridges the gap between blockchain and real-world assets, unlocking opportunities for businesses and investors.”

For example, a small real estate developer in Eastern Europe recently accessed $25,000 through Definder’s platform to fund an affordable housing project. This enabled the developer to bypass lengthy bank approval processes while investors gained exposure to a high-yield, asset-backed opportunity, earning returns secured by blockchain technology.

A Shared Vision with Industry Leaders

Definder’s commitment to advancing real-world asset financing aligns with industry leaders like DigiShares and Propchain, both of which have pioneered tokenization solutions for real estate and fractional property ownership.

What sets Definder apart is its focus on peer-to-peer lending rather than pure tokenization. By integrating decentralized loans with DAO-style governance, Definder offers a unique blend of transparency and community control.

“Decentralized finance has the potential to revolutionize how we think about investment and lending,” said Eric Kadyrov, an advisor to Definder and former UBS Head of Credit. “What excites me about Definder is its ability to deliver real impact through innovative yet practical applications of blockchain technology.”

The Rise of Real-World Asset Financing in DeFi

With a 46% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in 2024, DeFi remains one of the fastest-growing industries globally, according to McKinsey. Within this ecosystem, real-world asset (RWA) financing has emerged as a transformative segment, offering investors a secure and accessible entry point to asset-backed opportunities.

Platforms like Definder are tapping into this trend by enabling investments in tangible assets such as real estate and infrastructure. A recent market analysis shows that RWA financing is expected to surpass $100 billion annually by 2030, driven by demand for scalable, decentralized solutions.

“Real-world asset financing through DeFi is where blockchain meets real impact,” added Kadyrov. “It’s not just about innovation—it’s about solving real-world problems for businesses and investors alike.”

An Invitation to Investors: Join the DFIND Token Presale

Definder Global is currently conducting its DFIND token presale, offering investors the chance to join a project with significant growth potential. With 74% of the previous funding round already raised, the presale offers access to the DFIND token at competitive pricing ahead of its token generation event (TGE) and planned Tier 1 exchange listings.

“This is an exciting moment for both Definder and the DeFi sector as a whole,” added Max Kolyada, CEO of Definder Global. “With the support of our advisors and the success of our early projects, we’re positioned to drive real growth and innovation in decentralized finance.”

About Definder Global

Definder Global is an emerging decentralized finance platform focused on real-world asset financing.

By leveraging blockchain technology, Definder provides businesses and investors with secure, efficient, and transparent financial solutions, aligning itself with leading projects in the space such as DigiShares and Propchain. Backed by seasoned financial experts, Definder bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain innovation.



Learn more about the project on the official website: https://definder.global

Follow the latest updates on X: https://x.com/definder_global

