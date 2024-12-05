Bold Leadership: The New Growth Imperative for Sustainable Business – UN Global Compact Launches CEO Agenda

New York, United Nations, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Global Compact launched the CEO Agenda, a dedicated leadership platform designed to empower CEOs worldwide to embrace bold leadership as the defining growth imperative for sustainable business, today. In an era marked by interconnected crises — spanning economic, social and geopolitical challenges — CEOs can no longer stand on the sidelines of global challenges. This new platform calls on business leaders to drive ambition, advocacy and sustainable growth addressing critical societal challenges while fostering resilience and long-term prosperity.

The CEO Agenda equips business leaders with the tools, insights and connections needed to transform their organizations, and lead the charge toward sustainable growth.

Key platform features include:

Exclusive CEO Interviews : Learn directly from global business leaders who are tackling pressing issues such as climate change, technological disruption and social inequities.

: Learn directly from global business leaders who are tackling pressing issues such as climate change, technological disruption and social inequities. Thought Leadership : Access strategic foresight on pivotal topics, including technology and AI, evolving regulatory landscapes and navigating geopolitical landscapes.

: Access strategic foresight on pivotal topics, including technology and AI, evolving regulatory landscapes and navigating geopolitical landscapes. Actionable Engagement: Utilize resources to embed sustainability across C-suite functions, fostering integration among CFOs, CMOs, and legal teams.

The platform draws inspiration from key global moments, such as the G20 Summit held in Brazil last month, showcasing how visionary leadership is already driving progress toward a sustainable future. By fostering cross-sector collaboration and providing actionable insights, the CEO Agenda establishes sustainability as the cornerstone of business growth and equips leaders to build resilient, future-ready enterprises.

As sustainability reshapes corporate priorities, the CEO Agenda emphasizes the evolving role of the C-suite. Leaders in finance, marketing and legal disciplines are stepping up to address risks and opportunities that transcend traditional boundaries, and integrating social, environmental and political dimensions into their strategies.

“This platform is a rallying call for business leadership to be bold and inclusive,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. “Business leaders want a seat at the table to work collaboratively with governments to meet common goals. By equipping CEOs with resources, insights, and engagement opportunities, the CEO Agenda amplifies their voices and accelerates both sustainable business and sustainable development.”

The UN Global Compact invites CEOs to explore the CEO Agenda and join a growing network of leaders committed to shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Notes to Editors:

About the UN Global Compact

The ambition of the UN Global Compact is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 63 Country Networks covering 80 countries and 13 Country Managers establishing Networks in 18 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information on the CEO Agenda, visit https://unglobalcompact.org/ceo-agenda