Credit Acceptance Announces Increase and Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Southfield, Michigan, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we have increased the amount of Warehouse Facility V (the “Facility”), one of our revolving secured warehouse facilities, from $200.0 million to $250.0 million. We also extended the date on which the Facility will cease to revolve from December 29, 2025 to December 29, 2027. The maturity of the Facility was also extended from December 27, 2027 to December 27, 2029. The interest rate on borrowings under the Facility has decreased from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 245 basis points to SOFR plus 185 basis points.

There were no other material changes to the Facility. As of December 5, 2024, we did not have a balance outstanding under the Facility.

Description of Credit Acceptance Corporation

