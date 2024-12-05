Appian To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.
- Scotiabank Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco. The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10th at 2:35pm Pacific Time.
- Barclays Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco. The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11th at 8:05am Pacific Time. It will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/121124a_js/?entity=64_2J0GXVM
Replays of the fireside chat will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com
About Appian
Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]
Investor Contact
Jack Andrews
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@appian.com
Media Contact
Cindy Cheng
Senior Director, Global Communications
pr@appian.com
Source: Appian Corporation