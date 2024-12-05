Vornado Declares Common Dividend of $.74 Per Share

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $.74 per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 27, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2024.

For 2025, Vornado anticipates continuing its recent common share dividend policy of paying one common share dividend in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

