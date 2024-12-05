NanoXplore Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in person on December 5, 2024. All resolutions were adopted by the shareholders.

Altogether, 90,977,275 shares (53.3% of outstanding common shares) were accounted for at the Meeting. As part of the formal proceedings, the Corporation’s shareholders elected the Board of Directors and approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor of the Corporation. The complete voting results from the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors fixed at nine the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the nine nominees listed in the Management Information Circular was elected as a director of NanoXplore. All of the nominee directors were already members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against # % # % Rob Wildeboer 88,458,079 99.985 13,102 0.015 Benoît Gascon 87,067,781 98.414 1,403,400 1.586 Soroush Nazarpour 88,446,374 99.972 24,807 0.028 Cameron Harris 88,414,997 99.936 56,184 0.064 Arinder S. Mahal 88,368,262 99.884 102,919 0.116 Joseph G. Peter 88,413,369 99.935 57,812 0.065 Catherine Loubier 88,408,492 99.972 62,689 0.071 Jesse C.H. Stanley 88,410,572 99.931 60,609 0.069 Hélène V. Gagnon 88,382,297 99.900 88,884 0.100

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of NanoXplore until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 90,940,821 99.960% 36,454 0.040

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon‑graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Switzerland.

