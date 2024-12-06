EpimAb Biotherapeutics Announces Oral Presentation for EMB-06 (CND106) First-in-human (FIH) Phase I Study in Multiple Myeloma at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2024 Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EpimAb Biotherapeutics, a global clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of bispecific antibodies, is pleased to announce the acceptance of a late-breaking abstract featuring our novel BCMA targeted T cell engager (TCE) EMB-06 (CND106) as an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California to be held between December 7-10, 2024.

This presentation will highlight the full Phase I clinical results for EMB-06 (CND106), a novel BCMA targeting TCE designed with an optimized efficacy and safety profile, in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients. EpimAb recently granted the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize EMB-06 (CND106) outside of Greater China to Candid Therapeutics. The oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: A Phase I Study of a Novel BCMA×CD3 Bispecific Antibody EMB-06 in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Session Date: December 8

Session Time: 10:45 – 11:00AM local time

Location: Pacific Ballroom Salons 18-19 (Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina)

Presentation number: 498

“We are very pleased to share the full results of the EMB-06 FIH study as an oral presentation at the ASH Annual Conference, and we believe the data highlights EMB-06’s differentiated efficacy and safety profile in multiple myeloma patients,” said Dr. Chengbin Wu, Founder and CEO of EpimAb. “The results of this study also provide validation of our TCE technology platform and we will further leverage this expertise to advance novel therapies for diseases with significant unmet need.”

About EMB-06

EMB-06 is a novel 2+2 BCMA×CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody discovered using EpimAb’s proprietary CD3 panel and bispecific platforms. Importantly, this molecule has demonstrated lower levels of cytokine release in preclinical and clinical studies.

About EpimAb Biotherapeutics Inc

EpimAb Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multispecific antibodies. Utilizing our broad range of in-house research and technology capabilities, including the proprietary FIT-Ig® (Fabs-In-Tandem Immunoglobulin) and MAT-Fab (Monovalent Asymmetric Tandem Fab) bispecific platforms, EpimAb is generating and globally advancing a unique pipeline of transformative preclinical and clinical assets that aim to benefit cancer patients. For further information, please visit: www.epimab.com

IR Contact

Dr. David Gu

+86-21-61951011

IR@epimab.com

BD Contact

Dr. Jason Tang

+86-21-61951014

yesheng.tang@epimab.com