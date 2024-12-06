Empower Your Investment Journey with Bajaj Finserv’s New Easy-to-Use SIP Calculator

PUNE, India, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investing in mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) is one of the most effective ways to achieve long-term financial goals. However, understanding the potential returns and planning your investment strategy requires the right tools. The Bajaj Finserv SIP calculator is designed to help investors quickly calculate returns on SIP investments, providing a clear picture of future growth. In this article, we will explore how a SIP calculator works, how it simplifies investment planning, and how it complements the Bajaj Finserv Lumpsum calculator to provide comprehensive financial insights.





Why use the Bajaj Finserv SIP Calculator?

The Bajaj Finserv SIP Calculator is an easy-to-use tool that allows investors to estimate the future value of their SIP investments based on their contribution, investment period, and expected rate of return. Planning your investments with this calculator ensures that you have a clear understanding of how much your investment will grow over time, allowing you to make informed financial decisions.

Here’s why the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Platform SIP Calculator is an essential tool for SIP investors:

Quick and accurate projections: With just a few simple inputs, you can get an accurate estimate of the potential returns from your SIP investments. The calculator processes your data instantly, saving you from tedious manual calculations. User-friendly interface: The tool is designed to be easy to use, even for beginners. Simply input your desired monthly investment amount, the expected return rate, and the investment period to get a clear projection of your returns. Informed decision-making: By providing an estimate of future returns, the calculator helps you adjust your investment strategy, whether that means increasing your monthly contributions or extending your investment period to meet your goals.



How does the Bajaj Finserv SIP Calculator work?

Using the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Platform SIP calculator is straightforward. The tool requires three primary inputs:

Monthly SIP amount : The amount you plan to invest each month.

: The amount you plan to invest each month. Investment tenure : The duration for which you plan to invest. The longer the tenure, the higher the potential returns.

: The duration for which you plan to invest. The longer the tenure, the higher the potential returns. Expected rate of return: Based on historical performance of the mutual funds you choose. The rate of return is usually between 10% to 15% for equity-based SIPs, though this can vary.



Once these inputs are provided, the calculator uses the compound interest formula to estimate the final value of your investment at the end of the tenure. For instance, if you plan to invest Rs. 5,000 per month for five years at an expected return rate of 12%, the calculator will instantly show you the estimated future value of your investment as Rs. 4,12,432.

Benefits of using the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund SIP Calculator

1. Time-saving and accurate

Manual calculations for SIP returns can be time-consuming and prone to error. The Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund SIP calculator eliminates this hassle, providing quick and accurate results. It allows investors to test different scenarios—such as changing the investment amount or tenure—to find the best strategy for their financial goals.

2. Better financial planning

One of the most significant advantages of using the SIP calculator is that it helps investors plan their finances better. By getting a realistic projection of how much wealth can be accumulated, you can adjust your monthly contributions, modify your investment horizon, or even select different mutual funds for better returns.

3. Suits various financial goals

Whether you are planning for your child’s education, purchasing a home, or simply building a retirement corpus, the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund SIP calculator is an excellent tool for aligning your investment strategy with your financial goals. It helps you understand how much you need to invest to achieve these goals within a specific time frame.

Complement your SIP planning with the Bajaj Finserv Lumpsum Calculator

While SIP investments are popular for their regularity and ease, lump sum investments are another strategy that many investors use. A lump sum investment involves investing a large amount of money at once, rather than smaller amounts over time, and is ideal for those who have a substantial amount of capital ready for investment.

The Bajaj Finserv Lumpsum calculator works similarly to the SIP calculator but is designed for one-time investments. It allows investors to estimate the future value of a one-time lump sum investment based on the amount invested, expected rate of return, and investment duration.

How the lumpsum calculator complements SIP planning?

For investors who want to diversify their strategies, combining SIP and lump sum investments can be an effective approach. The Bajaj Finserv Lumpsum calculator helps you understand how much a one-time investment will grow, allowing you to complement your monthly SIPs with larger, one-time investments when possible.

Using both the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund SIP calculator and the Bajaj Finserv Lumpsum calculator together can provide a comprehensive view of your entire investment portfolio, enabling better decision-making and enhanced financial planning.

Conclusion

The Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund SIP calculator is an indispensable tool for anyone looking to invest in mutual funds via SIPs. It offers quick, accurate calculations that help investors plan their finances effectively and align their investment strategy with their long-term goals. Whether you are new to SIP investments or an experienced investor, using this calculator can significantly enhance your financial planning.

Additionally, by leveraging the Bajaj Finserv Lumpsum calculator, investors can explore a combination of SIP and lump sum investments to maximise their returns. Both calculators are user-friendly and provide a comprehensive overview of potential returns, making Bajaj Finserv a go-to platform for investors seeking clarity and control over their investment journey.

Disclaimer:

Bajaj Finance Limited ("BFL") is registered with the Association of Mutual Funds in India ("AMFI") as a distributor of third party Mutual Funds (shortly referred as 'Mutual Funds) with ARN No. 90319

BFL does NOT:

(i) provide investment advisory services in any manner or form:

(ii) carry customized/personalized suitability assessment:

(iii) carry independent research or analysis, including on any Mutual Fund schemes or other investments; and provide any guarantee of return on investment.

In addition to displaying the Mutual fund products of Asset Management Companies, some general information is sourced from third parties, is also displayed on As-is basis, which should NOT be construed as any solicitation or attempt to effect transactions in securities or the rendering any investment advice. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks, including loss of principal amount and Investor should read all Scheme/Offer related documents carefully. The NAV of units issued under the Schemes of mutual funds can go up or down depending on the factors and forces affecting capital markets and may also be affected by changes in the general level of interest rates. The NAV of the units issued under the scheme may be affected, inter-alia by changes in the interest rates, trading volumes, settlement periods, transfer procedures and performance of individual securities forming part of the Mutual Fund. The NAV will inter-alia be exposed to Price/Interest Rate Risk and Credit Risk. Past performance of any scheme of the Mutual fund do not indicate the future performance of the Schemes of the Mutual Fund. BFL shall not be responsible or liable for any loss or shortfall incurred by the investors. There may be other/better alternatives to the investment avenues displayed by BFL. Hence, the final investment decision shall at all times exclusively remain with the investor alone and BFL shall not be liable or responsible for any consequences thereof.

Investment by a person residing outside the territorial jurisdiction of India is not acceptable nor permitted.

Disclaimer on Risk-O-Meter:

Investors are advised before investing to evaluate a scheme not only on the basis of the Product labeling (including the Riskometer) but also on other quantitative and qualitative factors such as performance, portfolio, fund managers, asset manager, etc, and shall also consult their Professional advisors, if they are unsure about the suitability of the scheme before investing.

