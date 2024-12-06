VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2025

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2025 (starting September 1, 2024 and ending August 31, 2025) according to the following plan:

- December 30, 2024 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;

- March 31, 2025 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;

- June 30, 2025 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;

- October 30, 2025 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;

- November 28, 2025 – audited consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.





Additional information:

Head of Finance

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700