Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Set to Reach $420.98 billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 11.50% | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global pilates & yoga studios market size is projected to grow from USD 158.43 billion in 2023 to USD 420.98 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.50%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.

Pilates & yoga studios are fitness setups that provide a gamut of classes and services concentrated on pilates and yoga practices. These studios normally offer a committed space for persons to participate in instructor-spearheaded assembly to enhance physical robustness, flexibility, and holistic well-being. Pilates and yoga, both acknowledged for a mind-body appeal to fitness, include several exercises and bearings outlined to improve core robustness, equilibrium, and mental composure. Clients taking part in pilates and yoga studios can anticipate an amalgamation of mat-dependent exercises, instrument-dependent workouts, and steered yoga sessions that embody varied poses, breathing methodologies, and meditation.

Key Insights from the Report

The market for pilates & yoga studios is significantly shaped by licensing and the existence of global fitness trademarks, which have eased the geographical augmentation of studios.

The pilates & yoga studios market segmentation is mainly based on activity type and region.

Based on activity type, the yoga classes segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023 USD 158.43 billion Market size value in 2024 USD 176.35 billion Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 420.98 billion CAGR 11.50% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Market’s Growth Drivers

Growth of Virtual Platforms: Virtual platforms and video streaming services have become important for studios to pursue serving their clients distantly. Online courses permit persons to practice pilates & yoga from the ease of their homes, sanctioning the progression of their fitness regimens. Studios acquired technology solutions such as online booking systems, virtual class platforms, and digital marketing schemes to stay interlinked with their clients and augment their penetration, contributing to pilates & yoga studios' market growth.

Growth of Established Fitness Chains: Established fitness chains involving those focusing on pilates and yoga have augmented their functioning in varied nations and regions. Pilates & yoga have been approved and combined into the wellness practices of several cultures. This is escalating the demand for studios covering several sections of the world and enhancing the market's advancements.

Expansion of the Fitness Industry: The Augmentation of the fitness industry is one of the foremost factors to boost the market's augmentation globally. The entire fitness industry has been encountering stable growth. People understand everyday exercise and fitness ventures are important for overall health and illness prohibition. This growing consciousness has escalated the demand for fitness services and facilities.

List of Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Key Players

Authentic Pilates

Alona Pilates

Body & Soul Yoga

CORE PILATES

Fitness Unlimited

Flex Studios

M Pilates+Yoga

Fitness Firm Yoga Studio

Pilates Plus

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest pilates & yoga studios market share. This is due to yoga having several configurations that originated in Asia, especially India, where it is profoundly implanted in the lifestyles and traditions of several nations in regions due to its opulent cultural heritage. Thus, the demand for yoga studios and classes is high.

North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to fitness trends, disposable income, entrenched industry fitness framework, and wellness tourism. The growing consciousness of the significance of physical fitness and holistic well-being involving confronting obesity causes the market’s growth.





Market Segmentation

By Activity Type Outlook

Yoga Classes

Pilates Classes

Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training

Merchandise Sales

By Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

