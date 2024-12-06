Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Report 2024 - Key Trends include IoT integration, the Use of AI and Machine Learning, Personalized Labeling, Advanced Analytics and Augmented Reality

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart labelling in logistics market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.37 billion in 2023 to $6.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the heightened need for compliance with traceability and safety regulations, the increased complexity of supply chains requiring advanced labeling solutions, the adoption of automated systems for more accurate and efficient labeling, rising consumer expectations for transparent product information, the expansion of global trade necessitating standardized and reliable labeling systems, and efforts to reduce operational costs driving improvements in labeling efficiency.



The smart labelling in logistics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to improvements in smart labeling driven by the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time tracking, advances in AI and machine learning, sustainability initiatives, blockchain technology, and trends towards personalization.

Key trends expected during this period include IoT integration, the use of AI and machine learning, personalized labeling, advanced analytics, and augmented reality (AR).





The growth of smart labels in the logistics market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) integration. IoT integration involves connecting and coordinating IoT devices and systems to facilitate seamless data exchange and automation. This increase in IoT integration is fueled by advancements in technology, greater connectivity, decreasing costs of IoT devices, and a rising demand for smart solutions across different sectors. Smart labels enhance IoT integration in logistics by offering real-time data and seamless connectivity for tracking, monitoring, and managing goods throughout the supply chain. For example, a report from Ericsson in September 2022 highlighted that global IoT connections reached 13.2 billion in 2022 and are projected to grow by 18% to 34.7 billion by 2028. This growth in IoT integration is expected to drive the expansion of smart labels in the logistics sector.



Leading companies in the smart labels market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions like unified visibility platform-based labeling to enhance supply chain efficiency and accuracy. Unified visibility platform-based labeling involves a system that integrates real-time tracking and management of goods across the supply chain through a single interface. For instance, in May 2024, Roambee Corporation, a US-based provider of supply chain visibility and intelligence, introduced a 5G GPS smart label with a peel-and-ship design measuring 4 inches by 6 inches. This label uses 5G technology, GPS, and sensors calibrated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to monitor environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, shock, and light, providing superior real-time visibility for shipments. It operates like a barcode, allowing users to scan the label for shipment information without needing complex infrastructure like printers. The smart label integrates seamlessly with Roambee's unified visibility platform, offering accurate insights into estimated time of arrival (ETA), shipment quality, and security throughout the supply chain.



In October 2021, Barcodes Inc., a US-based logistics technology firm, acquired Smart Label Solutions for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is aimed at boosting Barcodes Inc.'s ability to automate and optimize supply chain processes across various industries. Smart Label Solutions, also based in the US, specializes in radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions.



This report focuses on smart labelling in logistics market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Product: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labels; Near Field Communication (NFC) Labels; Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL); Other Products

By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

By Company Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

By Application: Inventory Management; Asset Tracking; Parcel Tracking And Delivery; Cold Chain Monitoring; Other Applications

Key Companies Mentioned: Oracle Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; 3M Company; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Avery Dennison Corporation





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Characteristics



3. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Trends and Strategies



4. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labels

Near Field Communication (NFC) Labels

Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL)

Other Products

6.2. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.3. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based

on-Premises

6.4. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market, Segmentation by Company Size, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

6.5. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Inventory Management

Asset Tracking

Parcel Tracking and Delivery

Cold Chain Monitoring

Other Applications

7. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Analysis



30. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

NXP Semiconductors

Avery Dennison Corporation

31. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Zebra Technologies Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Sato Holdings Corporation

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

Impinj Inc.

Identiv Inc.

Barcodes Inc.

Alien Technology LLC.

Roambee Services Private Limited

William Frick & Company

Scanbuy Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

32. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Smart Labelling in Logistics Market



35. Smart Labelling in Logistics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Smart Labelling in Logistics Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Smart Labelling in Logistics Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Smart Labelling in Logistics Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



