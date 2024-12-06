Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections Pipeline Insight 2024 - Pipeline Drug Profiles, Including Clinical and Non-clinical Stage Products

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections - Pipeline Insight, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

This segment of the Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals AP-PA02 is a therapeutic phage cocktail that targets the pathogen P. aeruginosa to treat serious respiratory infections, with an emphasis on patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). AP-PA02 is comprised of a cocktail of natural P. aeruginosa phages originating from distinct families and subfamilies, targeting multiple receptor classes, functioning with compatibility and cooperatively, and further characterized by being highly potent and having a broad host range. AP-PA02 is developed as a sterile liquid formulation, suitable for delivery by inhalation. The clinical trial material of AP-PA02 is manufactured under cGMP at Armata's production facility in Marina Del Rey, California. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development of Bronchiectasis and Pseudomonal infections.

BX004: BiomX BiomX is developing BX004, utilizing its proprietary BOLT platform, for the treatment of CF patients with chronic pulmonary infections caused by P. aeruginosa, a main contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with CF. BX004, a phage therapy for CF patients with chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) respiratory infections. In preclinical in vitro studies, BX004 was shown to be active against antibiotic resistant strains of Paeruginosa and demonstrated the ability to penetrate biofilm, an assemblage of surface-associated microbial cells enclosed in an extracellular polymeric substance and one of the leading causes for antibiotic resistance. Currently the drug is in Phase I/II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PsA) Pulmonary Infection.



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections. The companies which have their Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Chronic Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections drugs.



