Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2024, Featuring Key Players Corcept Therapeutics, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Key Products Relacorilant, SPI 62 and CRN-04894

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cushing Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Cushing Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cushing Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cushing Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cushing Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals and product development activities comprising the technology, Cushing Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cushing Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Cushing Syndrome.



Cushing Syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Cushing Syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Cushing Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Relacorilant: Corcept Therapeutics Relacorilant (CORT 125134) is a non-steroidal, selective glucocorticoid receptor II (GR II) antagonist. Upon administration, relacorilant competitively binds to and blocks GRs. This inhibits the activity of GRs, and prevents both the translocation of the ligand-GR complexes to the nucleus and gene expression of GR-associated genes. Corcept is studying relacorilant in a variety of serious disorders, including Cushing's syndrome and adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Relacorilant has received orphan drug designation in the United States for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome and pancreatic cancer and both the United States and the European Union for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome.



Cushing Syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cushing Syndrome drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Cushing Syndrome

There are approx. 4+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cushing Syndrome. The companies which have their Cushing Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Corcept Therapeutics.

Phases

The report covers around 4+ products under different phases of clinical development such as:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Cushing Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Cushing Syndrome: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cushing Syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cushing Syndrome drugs.



Cushing Syndrome Report Insights

Cushing Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Cushing Syndrome Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Cushing Syndrome drugs?

How many Cushing Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cushing Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cushing Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cushing Syndrome and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Corcept Therapeutics

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Key Products

Relacorilant

SPI 62

CRN-04894

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ivbxv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.