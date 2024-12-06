Environmental Consulting Service Market Forecast, Trend and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Consulting Service Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Service Type, Media Type, Vertical, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Environmental Consulting Service Market size was valued at US$ 43.04 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 77.35 billion by 2031. The Environmental Consulting Service Market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2031.



The demand for environmental consulting services is rising rapidly in Europe across various industries, such as energy, construction, transportation, etc. The energy sector in Europe is undergoing a significant transformation as various countries are increasingly shifting toward renewable energy sources. According to the European Environment Agency, the European Union (EU) achieved its 20% renewable energy target in 2020, and 22.5% of the energy consumed in the EU was generated from renewable sources in 2022. The EU aims to achieve a 42.5% renewable energy share by 2030.





Environmental consultants play a crucial role in conducting feasibility studies, assessing environmental impacts, and guiding renewable energy projects. Also, energy-intensive industries are adopting energy-saving technologies to comply with the energy efficiency directive, driving demand for consulting services to develop carbon reduction strategies and energy management solutions.



The construction industry in Europe is focused on following sustainable building practices and reducing environmental impact. Environmental consultants are hired to ensure compliance with regulations regarding land use, waste management, and emissions. They also help implement green building certifications such as LEED WELL Building Standard and BREEAM.



Moreover, governments of various countries across Europe are investing in sustainable transport infrastructure, such as electric vehicle charging stations, green public transport systems, and low-emission zones, which also increases the need for environmental consulting services. In July 2024, the EU invested a record US$ 7.76 billion in sustainable, safe, and smart transport infrastructure.



Approximately 83% of the funding is likely to support projects that focus on achieving the EU's climate goals. As a result, the need for environmental consulting services is increasing, including life-cycle assessments (LCAs), emissions reduction strategies, and sustainable supply chain management. Therefore, the growing demand for environmental consulting services across several industries is fueling the Environmental Consulting Service Market growth in Europe.



Based on media type, the environmental consulting services market is segmented into water management, waste management, and others. The water management segment held the largest Environmental Consulting Service Market share in 2023. Water is one of the most essential raw materials in manufacturing facilities of the food & beverages, oil & gas, power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, metal processing, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals industries. For example, in the food & beverages industry, water is required for cleaning industrial equipment. The food and beverage facilities are subject to stringent water quality requirements, which are crucial for maintaining consumer health.



In the chemical manufacturing industry, water is utilized for the cleaning of equipment and mixing of raw materials. Thus, environmental consultancy services can help these industries reduce their water footprint and increase water reuse, leading to better overall water management. The services also help them with the on-site testing and analysis of water-related equipment, real-time communication on the status of water and energy systems, and water system monitoring, among others.



AECOM, Jacobs Engineering Group, Arcadis, Bechtel, WSP Global, ERM Group, Tetra Tech, ANTEA GROUP, Stantec, Ramboll Group and SLR Consulting are among the prominent players profiled in the Environmental Consulting Service Market report. Several other major players were also studied and analyzed in the Environmental Consulting Service Market report to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $77.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Environmental Consulting Services Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain



5. Environmental Consulting Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Environmental Consulting Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Awareness in Industries Regarding Environmental Impact

5.2.2 Rise in Government Regulations and Laws for Environment Protection

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Consulting Services

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Use of Clean Energy and Advancements in Renewable Technologies

5.4.2 Rise in Global Pollution Level

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Technological Advancements in Environmental Consulting Services

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Environmental Consulting Services Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Environmental Consulting Services Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast Analysis



7. Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - by Service Type

7.1 Investment Assessment and Auditing

7.2 Permitting and Compliance

7.3 Project and Information Management

7.4 Monitoring and Testing



8. Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - by Media Type

8.1 Water Management

8.2 Waste Management



9. Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - by Vertical

9.1 Energy and Utilities

9.2 Chemical and Petroleum

9.3 Manufacturing and Process Industries

9.4 Transportation and Construction Industries



10. Environmental Consulting Services Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Company Positioning & Concentration

11.2 Heat Map Analysis By Key Players



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



13. Company Profiles

AECOM

Jacobs Engineering Group

Arcadis

Bechtel

WSP Global

ERM Group

Tetra Tech

ANTEA GROUP

Stantec

Ramboll Group

SLR Consulting

