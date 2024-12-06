Construction Scaffolding Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Scaffolding Market Size and Forecast, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Offering [Scaffolding Products and Rental Solutions], Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing Energy Infrastructure Development Initiatives



Governments of various countries across the globe and key players operating in all industries are significantly focusing on reducing their carbon emissions and increasingly adopting green energy. With such an increase in the green energy demand, the need for green infrastructure is growing notably. Governments of various countries across the globe are announcing funding and initiatives to develop green infrastructure projects.

In 2024, the US government announced approval for a commercial-scale offshore wind project to achieve approximately 15 gigawatts of energy. In 2023, the German government announced plans to build offshore wind turbine sites to reach the goal of 30 gigawatts of installed capacity.



Furthermore, as per the Kenya Vision 2030, the government is planning to reach 5 gigawatts of geothermal capacity. Moreover, the Government of India is planning to triple its nuclear power capacity by 2030 by adding new nuclear power plants and expanding current plants. Such government initiatives to build green energy infrastructure are estimated to increase the demand for construction and safety materials. Thus, the growing number of energy infrastructure development initiatives are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the construction scaffolding market growth during the forecast period.



As the demand for modern and architectural construction is increasing, the adoption of modular scaffolding is also growing. These scaffoldings are made up of standard tube and coupler methods. According to the project requirements, scaffolding can be easily built with tubes and posts. Once the project is completed, the user can easily dismantle the structure and transport it. This reduces overall time, labor costs, and storage costs. Further, owing to its structural ability, it can be used in a wide range of applications, making it versatile. These types of scaffoldings are increasingly preferred by oil, gas, and chemical industries where high safety and flexibility are required.



Scaffold providers that offer modular scaffoldings can offer solutions that cater to diverse project requirements, enhance worker safety, and contribute to more streamlined and sustainable construction practices. To cater growing demand for modular scaffolding many companies across the globe are introducing new products and expanding their business network with current portfolio. For instance, in May 2024, Doka expanded its product portfolio in Australia by adding its ringlock modular scaffolding in the portfolio. Thus, the growing demand for modular scaffolding is expected to fuel the construction scaffolding market growth in the coming years.



PERI, Doka, Layher, ULMA Group, ALFIX, Altrad Group, Haki System Scaffolding, Scafom-tux, Tobler AG, Afix Group, MJ Gerust, KERO, Plettac, Tobler AG, Tubesca-comabi, RMD kwikform, BrandSafway, Wellmade Scaffolding, Duscaff, KGK Scaffolding and Formwork LTD., Caspian Group KTD, Brisko Metal Resources, Bil-Jack Inc, and Direct Scaffold Supply LLP are among the key players profiled in the construction scaffolding market report. Companies operating in the construction scaffolding market mainly focus on product and service enhancements by integrating advanced features and technologies into their offerings.





