Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Upstream Development Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Crude oil and condensate production in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is anticipated to increase over the 2024 to 2028 outlook period due to upcoming projects in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Similarly, natural gas production is projected to rise during the outlook period, bolstered by the commencement of key projects in countries such as Qatar and Iran.
Report Scope
- MENA oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2024 to 2028
- MENA new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2024 to 2028
- Major projects count by key countries and field terrain
- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region
Reasons to Buy
- Understand MENA's oil and gas production outlook during the period 2024 to 2028
- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in MENA during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the MENA upstream sector
- Assess your competitors' planned oil and gas production projects in the region
Key Topics Covered:
Regional Development Trends
- Key Highlights
- Total Production and Capex Outlook
- Oil and Gas Production Trends
- Oil and Gas Capex Trends
- Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook
- Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain
- Latest Project Updates
Oil Development Focus
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects
Gas Development Focus
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries
- Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies
- Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects
Expenditure Outlook
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies
- New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain
List of Tables
- Project updates for MENA, 2024
- Key upcoming crude oil projects, 2024-2028
- Key upcoming natural gas projects, 2024-2028
List of Figures
- Total production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA, 2022-2028
- Capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA ($B), 2022-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA, 2022-2028
- Natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA, 2022-2028
- Crude oil capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA ($M), 2024-2028
- Natural gas capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA ($M), 2024-2028
- Recoverable reserves of greenfield projects in the MENA by key countries, terrain and resource type, 2024-2028
- Upcoming projects count in the MENA by key countries, type and terrain, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook by key countries, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced projects by key countries, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028
- Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced by key companies, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook in MENA by key countries, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key countries, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028
- Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key companies, 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in the MENA by key countries ($M), 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in the MENA by key companies ($M), 2024-2028
- Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in the MENA by terrain ($M), 2024-2028
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oayici
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.