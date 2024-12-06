Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Upstream Development Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Crude oil and condensate production in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is anticipated to increase over the 2024 to 2028 outlook period due to upcoming projects in countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Similarly, natural gas production is projected to rise during the outlook period, bolstered by the commencement of key projects in countries such as Qatar and Iran.



Report Scope

MENA oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2024 to 2028

MENA new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2024 to 2028

Major projects count by key countries and field terrain

Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region

Reasons to Buy

Understand MENA's oil and gas production outlook during the period 2024 to 2028

Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in MENA during the outlook period

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the MENA upstream sector

Assess your competitors' planned oil and gas production projects in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Regional Development Trends

Key Highlights

Total Production and Capex Outlook

Oil and Gas Production Trends

Oil and Gas Capex Trends

Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook

Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain

Latest Project Updates

Oil Development Focus

Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries

Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects

Gas Development Focus

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies

Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects

Expenditure Outlook

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain

List of Tables

Project updates for MENA, 2024

Key upcoming crude oil projects, 2024-2028

Key upcoming natural gas projects, 2024-2028

List of Figures

Total production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA, 2022-2028

Capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA ($B), 2022-2028

Crude and condensate production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA, 2022-2028

Natural gas production outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA, 2022-2028

Crude oil capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA ($M), 2024-2028

Natural gas capex outlook from producing, planned, and announced projects in the MENA ($M), 2024-2028

Recoverable reserves of greenfield projects in the MENA by key countries, terrain and resource type, 2024-2028

Upcoming projects count in the MENA by key countries, type and terrain, 2024-2028

Crude and condensate production outlook by key countries, 2024-2028

Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced projects by key countries, 2024-2028

Crude and condensate production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028

Crude and condensate production outlook from planned and announced by key companies, 2024-2028

Natural gas production outlook in MENA by key countries, 2024-2028

Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key countries, 2024-2028

Natural gas production outlook by key companies, 2024-2028

Natural gas production outlook from planned and announced projects by key companies, 2024-2028

Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in the MENA by key countries ($M), 2024-2028

Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in the MENA by key companies ($M), 2024-2028

Capex outlook for major planned and announced projects in the MENA by terrain ($M), 2024-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oayici

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.