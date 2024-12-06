Poland Beer and Cider Market Insights 2024, Featuring Kompania Piwowarska, Zywiec, Carlsberg, Van Pur, Perla-Browary Lubelskie, Biedronka, Tesco, Lidl Polska, Ambra and Browary Regionalne Jakubiak

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Beer and Cider Market Insights 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
Report Scope
- Beer & Cider consumption fell annually by 8.3% in 2023, mainly due to concerns about inflation and economic uncertainties.
- Lager, which dominates beer volumes, recorded an annual decline in 2023. All the beer types lost ground in the year.
- Apple cider represented the bulk of cider volume and value sales in 2023.
- Among the price segments in beer & cider, mainstream recorded the least volume decline in 2023; helped by its value-for-money appeal.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Polish beer and cider industry, from the latest competitive intelligence of both historical and forecast data to enhance your corporate strategic planning.
- Understand volume vs. value data and identify the key growth opportunities across the super-premium, premium, mainstream and discount segments to best target profitability.
- Interrogate the unique granularity of our data to analyze the market on a variety of levels to make well-informed decisions on future threats and growth prospects in the marketplace for your company.
Company Coverage:
- Kompania Piwowarska
- Zywiec Group
- Carlsberg
- Van Pur
- Perla-Browary Lubelskie
- Biedronka
- Tesco
- Lidl Polska
- Ambra
- Browary Regionalne Jakubiak
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Industry Snapshot
- Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
- Category and Segment Insight
- Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
- Flavor Dynamics
- Price Segment Dynamics
- Special Focus Segment Insights
- Company and Brand Insight
- Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
- Leading Company Profiles
- Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies
- Job Analytics - Themes Evolution and Total Jobs
- Global Patent Filings
- Distribution Insight
- Channel Dynamics
- Beer & Cider Channel Share Dynamics
- Sub-Channel Evolution
- Category Price Point Analysis
- Packaging Insight
- Packaging Snapshot
- Packaging Material Snapshot
- Packaging Type Snapshot
- Consumer Insight
- Key Consumer Trends
- Trend Analysis
- Actionable Insights
