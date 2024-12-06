Packaged Rice Snacks Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Profiles of Bakali Foodstuffs, Element Snacks, HNA Food, Kellogg, Lundberg Family Farms, Mars, PepsiCo, SanoRice and SSOM International Foods

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaged rice snacks market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.76 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing preference for ready-to-eat snacks, increasing urban population and disposable income, and health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks market.

This study identifies the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged rice snacks market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for organic packaged rice snacks and growing availability of multiple flavors in rice snacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The packaged rice snacks market is segmented as below:

By Product

Rice cakes

RCCB

Rice crisps

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged rice snacks market vendors that include Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd, Element Snacks Inc, HNA Food Pvt Ltd, Hunter Foods LLC, Kari Kari, Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., Natch products and services pvt ltd, NUHEALTH, PepsiCo Inc., PureHarvest, RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., Riso Gallo SpA, SanoRice Holding BV, SSOM International Foods, Umeya Inc., Vital Health Foods, and Wide Faith Foods Co Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 RCCB - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview



8 Geographic Landscape



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Companies profiled

11.2 Market positioning of companies

Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd

Element Snacks Inc

HNA Food Pvt Ltd

Kellogg Co.

Lundberg Family Farms

Mars Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Ricegrowers Ltd.

SanoRice Holding BV

SSOM International Foods

