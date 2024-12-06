Payday Loans Market Report 2024, with Profiles of AARC, Citigroup, Creditstar, FloatMe, GAIN Credit, GC DataTech, KrazyBee Services, Payday America, PDL Finance, Upward Finance and Whizdm Innovations

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payday Loans Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The payday loans market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.6 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing awareness regarding payday loan among youth, increase in adoption of advanced technologies among payday lenders, and basic eligibility criteria are less than other financial services and institutions. This study identifies the rising number of payday lenders as another reason driving the payday loans market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of online payment methods and rise in spending on luxury products among the adult population will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the payday loans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The payday loans market is segmented as below:

By Type

Storefront payday loans

Online payday loans

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the payday loans market covers the following areas:

Payday loans market sizing

Payday loans market forecast

Payday loans market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading payday loans market vendors that include AARC, Axis Bank, Citigroup Inc., Creditstar Group, CS SALES, DJS UK Ltd., Enova International, FloatMe, GAIN Credit, GC DataTech, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., KrazyBee Services Pvt. Ltd., Maxed Up Media Ltd., Payday America, Payday Loans Ltd., PDL Finance Ltd., Speedy Cash, Upward Finance, Western Circle and Whizdm Innovations.

Also, the payday loans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Payday Loans Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Storefront payday loans - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online payday loans - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Customer Landscape



8 Geographic Landscape



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

AARC

Axis Bank

Citigroup

Creditstar Group

CS Sales

DJS UK Ltd.

Enova International Inc.

Floatme Corp.

Gain Credit

GC Datatech

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Krazybee Services

Maxed Up Media Ltd.

Payday America Inc.

Payday Loans Ltd.

PDL Finance Ltd.

Speedy Cash

Upward Finance Ltd.

Western Circle Ltd.

Whizdm Innovations

