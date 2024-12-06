Dimer Acid Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 - Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour and Trend Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dimer Acid Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dimer acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58%, reaching a market size of US$2.306 billion in 2030 from US$1.842 billion in 2025.



The rising exploration and production (E&P) activities in the global oil and gas sector are one of the major drivers of the dimer acid market. Using dimer acid in applications such as industrial coatings, flooring grouts, trowel coatings, and epoxy-based adhesives is also expected to propel the global market. An increasing number of drilling activities worldwide to meet booming energy demand is positively impacting oilfield chemicals demand, which, in turn, is spurring the dimer acid market.



In addition, the wide applications in oil and gas extraction and processing activities that use dimer acid as a raw material, including corrosion & scale inhibitors, wetting agents, surfactants, and demulsifiers, will further bolster the market in the projected period. The growing oil and gas processing industries in countries like India and China are expected to impact the market positively in the projected period.



For instance, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the total crude oil processed in April 2024 was 21.6MMT, which was 0.8% higher compared to the same month in 2023. The PSU/JV refineries processed 14.5MMT, whereas the private refineries processed 7.1MMT of crude oil. Hence, the increasing demand for extraction and processing is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the projected period.





Dimer acid market drivers



Rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa has accelerated the need for better residential and public infrastructure. The high investments across the construction industry in countries such as the United States and China, both public and private, to develop the infrastructure continue to support the dimer acid market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the total construction spending in the United States in July 2024 was US$2.16 trillion, 6.7% higher than that of 2023, when the construction spending was US$2.02 trillion. Hence, the rising end-use industries where these films can be deployed are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

The increasing demand for dimer acid from the paints and coating sector is expected to be one of the major reasons boosting the market growth in the coming years. For instance, Akzo Nobel India, a leading paint manufacturer in India, claimed that during the fiscal year 2022-23, the prices of raw materials decreased from prior highs, which acted as a favorable development for the paints and coatings industry.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant share in the coming years.



The constant developments in industries such as marine and construction, among others, in the Asia-Pacific region have surged the demand for dimer acid, especially in countries like China and India, which will drive market growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of dimer acid in the construction industry for paints, coatings, and interior and exterior applications will propel the market growth.



For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the total value added of the industrial sector in 2023 was 39.91 trillion yuan, which was 4.2% higher compared to 2022. Similarly, the value added of construction enterprises was 8.56 trillion yuan in 2023, which was 7.2% higher compared to 2022. Hence, the increasing demand for the construction segment in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the market for dimer acid in the forecasted period.

