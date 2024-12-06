Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry 2024 - Focus on Green Manufacturing Initiatives in Telecom EMS Spurs Growth

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) was estimated at US$213.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$319.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.







What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Telecom EMS Market?



The growth in the Telecom EMS market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for telecom infrastructure, rising deployment of 5G networks, and the need for cost-efficient manufacturing solutions. Advancements in EMS technology, such as automation, precision testing, and advanced design capabilities, have supported broader applications in telecom components. The focus on reducing production costs, improving quality assurance, and accelerating time-to-market has further fueled demand, as EMS providers offer specialized expertise in high-volume manufacturing. Additionally, growing investments in network expansion, expanding IoT applications, and increased adoption of fiber optic networks have contributed to market growth, encouraging the use of EMS in the telecom sector.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Million). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Service (Electronic Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management, Electronic Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Other Services)

Product Type (Transceivers & Transmitters, Servers & Routers, RF & Microwave, Computing Devices & Equipment, Fiber Optic Devices, Other Product Types)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electronic Manufacturing Service segment, which is expected to reach US$127.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Supply Chain Management Service segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $58.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $50.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market such as Altadox, Inc., Benchmark Electronics, Inc, Celestica, Inc, Compal Electronics, Inc., Creation Technologies LP and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market report include:

Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc

Celestica, Inc

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creation Technologies

Fabrinet

Flex Electronics

Foxconn

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Jabil Circuit, Inc

Plexus Corporation

Sanmina-SCI Corporation

Venture Corporation

Wistron

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $213.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $319.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for High-Precision Components Drives Growth in Telecom EMS

Focus on 5G Rollout Expands Addressable Market for Telecom EMS

Growing Adoption of IoT Devices in Telecom Propels Demand for EMS

Increasing Focus on Miniaturization Strengthens Business Case for EMS

Advancements in PCB Manufacturing for Telecom Applications Propel Market Growth

Rising Use in Optical Fiber Components Expands EMS Opportunities

Growing Demand for Custom Manufacturing Solutions in Telecom Spurs Adoption

Focus on Quality Assurance and Testing Strengthens Market Position

Increasing Emphasis on Speed-to-Market Expands Application Scope of EMS

Advancements in RF Components Manufacturing Propel Demand for Telecom EMS

Increasing Adoption of AI and Automation in Telecom EMS Strengthens Business Case

Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Telecom Solutions Expands EMS Scope

Focus on Green Manufacturing Initiatives in Telecom EMS Spurs Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc

Celestica, Inc

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creation Technologies

Fabrinet

Flex Electronics

Foxconn

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Jabil Circuit, Inc

Plexus Corporation

Sanmina-SCI Corporation

Venture Corporation

Wistron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aurx2z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment