iPaw Founder Albert Teng: Elevating Pet Food to United Nations SDG Standards to Ensure Sustainability and Well-being

WALNUT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Icons, a next generation international celebrity magazine, has published an article covering iPaw’s pet products, entitled, “iPaw Founder Albert Teng: Elevating Pet Food to United Nations SDG Standards to Achieve Sustainability and Health Benefits.”

According to a report currently published by 《The Icons》 , the global pet market is growing at an unprecedented pace, with pets increasingly regarded as family members. This reflects owners' growing dedication to improving their pet’s quality of life. As expectations rise, health, safety, and sustainability have become essential priorities, iPaw is setting new standards for natural, high-quality pet food.

Founder of iPaw , Albert Teng, combines premium pet food with a commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). “Businesses should drive positive social progress,” Teng remarked. Aligning with SDG Goal 3, he prioritizes pets' health with natural, high-quality ingredients.

Collaborating with local farmers, iPaw supports SDG Goal 8 by boosting economic growth, “a win-win for the economy and society requires practical collaboration,” he explained. Reflecting SDG Goal 9, iPaw integrates eco-friendly processes, reducing carbon emissions. “Environmental protection must go hand-in-hand with business success,” Teng emphasized.

“We focus on delivering high-quality, natural pet treats that meet the highest standards,” said Albert, founder of iPaw. This dedication to quality has clearly resonated with pet owners, as iPaw’s Turkey Tendons have achieved a strong market share of 31%, second only to Blue Buffalo Jerky Cuts at 38%. Other products, including Green Butterfly Beef Tendons (15%), Riley's Slims Chicken Sticks (8%), and Get Joy Beef Liver Dog Treats (8%), trail behind. This demonstrates iPaw's unique advantage in offering premium, safe, and nutritious treats that pet owners trust and value.

“Our mission extends beyond food; it’s about fostering stronger bonds between pets and owners,” Teng emphasized. “We want our products to be more than just healthy; they should bring joy to pets and peace of mind to owners.”

Looking ahead, Teng plans to continue innovating and embracing sustainability. “Through iPaw, we aim to bring Taiwan’s premium natural products to pets worldwide while supporting local farmers. Quality, health, and sustainability remain at the heart of everything we do.”





