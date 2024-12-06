Dynamite Blockchain Announces Strategic Rebranding and Provides Corporate Updates

Vancouver, B.C, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite”) (CSE: KAS) is excited to announce that it has changed its name change to “Dynamite Blockchain Corp.” and has launched a new website. Concurrent with the Company’s rebranding, the Company also announces that its ticker symbol will also change to “KAS,” effective December 6, 2024. This comprehensive rebranding reflects the Company’s strategic focus on a Kaspa-driven Blockchain Ecosystem, encompassing efficient Kaspa Mining, cutting-edge Kaspa Products, and innovative Kaspa Services.

New Website: dynamiteblock.com

The rebranding reflects the leadership and vision of the Company’s CEO, Akshay Sood and underscores the Company’s commitment to leveraging Kaspa’s transformative technology.

Mr. Sood provided the following comments:

“The new logo represents the Company’s explosive energy, dynamic creativity and commitment to blockchain innovation. The new Dynamite website offers a comprehensive overview of its operations, strategy, and future plans for current and future stakeholders.”

“Dynamite Blockchain represents more than just a name; it’s a reflection of our mission to revolutionize the blockchain industry through Kaspa.”

Ticker Symbol Change to KAS

In alignment with its new focus, the Company will change its ticker symbol to “KAS” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), with trading under the new symbol to commence on December 6, 2024. Shareholders are not required to take any action, as the updates will be automatically reflected on all trading platforms.

Driving Unique Shareholder Value Through Kaspa

The rebranding reflects the Company’s intention to focus on Kaspa. While the majority of the companies within the blockchain industry are focused on better known digital assets, such as Bitcoin (“BTC”), Dynamite believes that the most explosive growth will be in lesser-known digital assets that are built on superior technology to BTC1. The Company has chosen to focus on Kaspa because it believes Kaspa contains all the features necessary to become one of the world’s leading digital assets, alongside BTC. For more information, please visit the Company’s new website.

Rollout of Dynamite’s Kaspa-Driven Blockchain Ecosystem

The rebranding is accompanied by the Company’s plan to build out a Kaspa-driven Blockchain Ecosystem, to be composed the following divisions:

Kaspa Mining: Industrial-scale mining operations powered by high-performance hardware and advanced optimization technologies.



Kaspa Products: Development of Kaspa-enabled renewable energy powered products that help secure the Kaspa Blockchain.



Kaspa Services: Buildout of various Kaspa-enabled services, with a goal of becoming the world’s first vertically integrated Kaspa driven blockchain ecosystem.





Other Corporate Updates

BFT Acquisition Terminated

The Company also announces that its acquisition of Blockchain Fintech, announced on November 1, 2024 has been terminated, as the Company focuses on new transactions that contribute to its Kaspa-driven divisions.

Mining Operations

The Company is currently operating 5 IceRiver KS3 Kaspa miners and 133 S19J Pro BTC miners. Also, as announced on December 3, 2024, Dynamite has signed an agreement to purchase Kaspa Mining Limited, which owns and operates an additional 25 Bitmain KS5 Pro Kaspa miners.



On behalf of the Company,



Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain is focused on building a blockchain ecosystem focused on Kaspa.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements respecting: timing of the Company’s name and symbol change; the Company’s rebranding, new strategic focus and plans to leverage Kaspa’s technology and revolutionize the blockchain industry through Kaspa; the Company’s plans to driving unique shareholder value through Kaspa; the Company’s logo representing the Company’s explosive energy, dynamic creativity and commitment to blockchain innovation; the Company’s views on the future of Kaspa; the Company’s plan to build out a Kaspa-driven Blockchain Ecosystem; the Company’s views on the most explosive growth being in lesser-known digital assets that are built on superior technology to BTC1 and the Company’s planned acquisition of Kaspa Mining Limited. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements, or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Footnote