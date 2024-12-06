Graphite Market Share is Growing at 6.9% CAGR to Hit USD 15421.71 million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global graphite market size was USD 7,976.96 million in 2024, estimated at USD 8477.66 million in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 15421.71 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Graphite?

Graphite is one configuration of the element carbon. In graphite, carbon atoms are exhibited in layers. This layering provides graphite with several of its attributes. Graphite can be detected organically and may be generated synthetically. Organically transpiring deposits of graphite, configured through a fusion of igneous and metamorphic physical procedures, are unearthed in an aggregate of varied nations, including China, Madagascar, Brazil, and Canada. Synthetic graphite is rendered by warming an assortment of carbon-entailing materials, including petrochemicals, pitch, coal, or acetylene.

Key Takeaways from the Report

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%.

The market for graphite is expanding due to it being vital in a broad gamut of applications covering several industries.

The graphite market analysis is primarily based on product, application, and region.

Based on application, the batteries segment dominated the market.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Graphite Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Important Component of Lithium-Ion Batteries: The graphite market size is expanding due to graphite being an important constituent of lithium-ion batteries where it serves as the anode substance. Beyond batteries, graphite is considerably utilized in the production of brake linings and clutch facings in the automotive industry because of its capacity to bear elevated temperatures and decrease abrasion.

Growing Usage of Green Technologies: The market is encountering notable growth pushed by its growing usage of green technologies. Graphite's distinct attributes, such as elevated thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, and chemical steadiness, render it vital in several applications that reinforce ecological sustainability. One of the central uses of graphite in green technologies is in the generation of lithium-ion batteries, which are important for electric vehicles and green energy storage systems.

Trends and Opportunities

Advancing Technological Demand: Augmentation in the market presents an encouraging topography portrayed by a fusion of developing technological demands and green enterprises. With the surge of electric vehicles, energy reservation systems, and green energy solutions, graphite, an important constituent in lithium-ion batteries, is encountering a rise in demand. This demand is not only being propelled by conventional industries such as automotive and electronics but also by surfacing sectors such as grid-scale energy storage and aerospace which suggests that graphite market demand is expanding.

Progressions in Material Science: Progressions in technology and material science frequently improve the standard and presentation of graphite, unfurling contemporary paths for its usage. As industries grapple with elevated productivity and presentation, the demand for superior standard graphite is anticipated to escalate, sanctioning its important role in both conventional and surfacing applications.

Competitive Analysis

The market is portrayed by the existence of many critical contenders. These firms own extensive patronage and robust dissemination frameworks, offering them a competitive advantage in context or market reach and penetration. The market is portrayed by fierce contention, with contenders struggling to acquire market share through ongoing progression in strategic alliances, associations, and allegiance to invention.

Major players operating in graphite market

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

HEG Limited

Graphite India Limited

GrafTech International Ltd.

Mersen Group

SGL Carbon

NEXTSource Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite

Mason Resources Inc.

Syrah Resources Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: The region has surfaced as the most eminent market for graphite worldwide. China, being the prominent manufacturer and consumer of graphite, bestows notably to the sizeable market share held by the Asia Pacific region. The robust standing is because of the region's strong industrial footing and its concentration on manufacturing and technology.

North America: Growing demand for electric vehicles and augmenting applications in aerospace and defense sectors are expected to drive the North America graphite market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Graphite Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

By Application Outlook

Batteries

Electrodes

Refractories

Recarburisers

Lubricants

Foundry

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

