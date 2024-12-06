Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 12/11/202412/11/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 8,0652,149
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.500/7.73084.600/2.490
Total Number of Bids Received 237
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 9,5652,349
Total Number of Successful Bids 206
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 206
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.500/7.73084.600/2.490
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.660/7.65084.780/2.471
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.500/7.73084.600/2.490
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.580/7.69084.711/2.478
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.660/7.65084.780/2.471
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.450/7.75084.508/2.500
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.561/7.70084.694/2.480
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.191.09