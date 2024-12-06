|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|12/11/2024
|12/11/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|8,065
|2,149
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.500
|/
|7.730
|84.600
|/
|2.490
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|7
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,565
|2,349
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|20
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|20
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.500
|/
|7.730
|84.600
|/
|2.490
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.660
|/
|7.650
|84.780
|/
|2.471
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.500
|/
|7.730
|84.600
|/
|2.490
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.580
|/
|7.690
|84.711
|/
|2.478
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.660
|/
|7.650
|84.780
|/
|2.471
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.450
|/
|7.750
|84.508
|/
|2.500
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.561
|/
|7.700
|84.694
|/
|2.480
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.19
|1.09
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management