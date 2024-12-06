Growth Trends in Europe's Podcast Market, 2024-2028: Revenues to Grow by $2.21 Billion, at a CAGR of 36.5%

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Podcast Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The podcast market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 2.21 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to internet, increase in number of subscriptions services, and growth in mobile advertisement spending.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The study identifies the advent of smart speakers as one of the prime reasons driving the podcast market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of wearable technology and increasing emergence of bundled services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The podcast market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

Interviews

Conversational

Solo

Panels

Repurposed content

By Genre

News and politics

Society and culture

Comedy

Sports

Others

The report on the podcast market in Europe covers the following areas:

Podcast market in Europe sizing

Podcast market in Europe forecast

Podcast market in Europe industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading podcast market in Europe vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Audioboom Group plc

Block Inc.

British Broadcasting Corp.

CBS Interactive Inc.

Deezer SA

Funkwhale

Guardian Media Group plc

hearthis.at

iHeartMedia Inc.

Jamendo SA

Jango

Maple Media LLC

Mixcloud Ltd.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sorted Ventures Ltd.

SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG

Spotify Technology SA

