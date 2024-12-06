IREN November 2024 Monthly Investor Update

SYDNEY, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, “IREN” or “the Company”), today published its monthly investor update for November 2024.

Key Highlights

Bitcoin Mining 379 Bitcoin mined

2.96 c/kWh Childress electricity cost

28 EH/s installed capacity at month- end, up by 33% from 21 EH/s

50 EH/s accelerated to H1 2025 AI / HPC NVIDIA H200 GPUs undergoing customer testing

Advancing negotiations for other AI opportunities

Installing liquid-cooling for Blackwell GPUs Data Centers 460MW operating at month-end, up by 28% from 360MW

810MW accelerated to H1 2025

1.4GW Sweetwater site energization in April 2026 Corporate Q1 FY25 Results webcast, replay available here

$440m convertible notes offering (upsized from $300m)





Key Metrics Nov-24 Oct-24* Sep-24 Bitcoin Mining1 Average operating hashrate 19.7 EH/s 19.9 EH/s 16.5 EH/s Bitcoin mined 379 BTC 439 BTC 347 BTC Revenue (per Bitcoin) $86,065 $64,165 $61,604 Electricity cost (per Bitcoin) ($22,575) ($18,896)* ($23,603) Mining revenue $32.6m $28.2m $21.4m Electricity costs2 ($8.6m) ($8.3m)* ($8.2m) Hardware profit margin3 74% 71% 62% AI Cloud Services AI Cloud Services revenue $0.9m $1.0m $0.7m Electricity costs ($0.03m) ($0.03m) ($0.01m) Hardware profit margin3 97% 97% 98%

*Revision of Oct-24 electricity cost per Bitcoin from $20,834 to $18,896 reflects restatement of Childress net electricity cost from 3.06 c/kWh to 2.42 c/kWh based on Congestion Revenue Rights credits received after Oct-24 month-end.



Bitcoin Mining





Momentum building



Fastest growing miner with best-in-class efficiency

28 EH/s (15 J/TH) installed capacity at month-end, up by 33% from 21 EH/s (16 J/TH)

Sufficient miner inventory on-site to achieve 31 EH/s in the next few weeks

500+ team delivering 50 EH/s with single site expansion

S21 Pro miners previously secured

(fixed price, $18.9/TH)

Investing in accretive growth



Large-scale, low-cost production with all-in cash cost per Bitcoin of ~$29k 4

1 EH/s = $30m cost to deliver vs. $120m market valuation5

November operations highlights



Monthly revenue increased 16%, reflecting higher Bitcoin prices through the month, partially offset by less Bitcoin mined (primarily due to increase in network hashrate)

increased 16%, reflecting higher Bitcoin prices through the month, partially offset by less Bitcoin mined (primarily due to increase in network hashrate) Operating hashrate averaged 20 EH/s, including voluntary power price curtailment at Childress (slightly increased in November) and T21 miner issues being resolved with Bitmain

averaged 20 EH/s, including voluntary power price curtailment at Childress (slightly increased in November) and T21 miner issues being resolved with Bitmain Transition to spot pricing at Childress continuing to achieve low power prices (2.96 c/kWh in Nov, 2.42 c/kWh in Oct)



Childress site staff cookout (Dec-24)



AI / HPC



Prince George NVIDIA H200 GPU cluster (Nov-24)



AI Cloud Services



1,896 NVIDIA H100 & H200 GPUs

H200 cluster now installed and undergoing customer testing

Focused on measured growth in response to customer demand

Other



Negotiating with parties on additional AI monetization opportunities

Installing liquid cooling infrastructure at Childress and Prince George to support NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

Data Centers



Childress Phase 2 & 3 (Dec-24)

Childress Phase 3 near complete (+150MW)



Phase 3 Substation (150MW) energized

4 data center buildings complete, energized and hashing

2 data center buildings remaining with progressive completion expected this month

Childress Phase 4 & 5 update (+300MW)



Earthworks and foundation works ongoing

Site teams and processes in place to continue cadence of constructing ~50MW of data centers per month

Supports growth to 50 EH/s in H1 2025



Childress Phase 4 (Dec-24)



1.4GW Sweetwater site



Located 60 miles from Abilene, Texas

Procurement underway to support IREN-owned 1.4GW substation energization by April 2026

Construction planning for multiple pathways



Data Center Capacity (MW) Capacity

(EH/s)6 Timing Status Canal Flats (BC, Canada) 30 1.6 Complete Operating Mackenzie (BC, Canada) 80 5.2 Complete Operating Prince George (BC, Canada) 50 3.0 Complete Operating Childress (Texas, USA) 300 17.9 Complete Operating Total Operating 460 28 Childress Phase 3 (Texas, USA) 50 3 Dec 2024 Under construction Childress Phase 4 - 5 (Texas, USA) 300 20

H1 2025 Under construction Childress Phase 6 (Texas, USA) 100 2025 Under construction Total Operating & Construction 910 50 Sweetwater (Texas, USA) 1,400 Q2 2026 Connection underway Additional Pipeline >1,000 Development Total >3,000

Corporate



Co-CEO Daniel Roberts on CNBC (Dec-24)



Reported Q1 FY25 results



$182m cash as at 31 Oct 24 7

Transition to U.S. domestic issuer status in 2025 (including U.S. GAAP reporting)

Potential investor distributions in 2025

Watch the webcast replay here

$440m convertible note offering



Upsized from initial $300m target following strong investor demand

Refer to press release here

Upcoming events



NeurIPS 2024, Vancouver

(Dec 10 - 15, 2024)



Super Compute Conference, Atlanta (Nov-24)

Assumptions and Notes

Bitcoin and Bitcoin mined in this investor update are presented in accordance with our revenue recognition policy which is determined on a Bitcoin received basis (post deduction of mining pool fees). Electricity costs are presented on a net basis and calculated as IFRS electricity charges net of realized gain/(loss) on financial assets (excluding one-off cost of $7.2m to close out August and September 2024 power hedges, as part of the transition to spot pricing), ERS revenue (included in other income) and ERS fees (included in other operating expenses). Figures are based on current internal estimates and exclude REC purchases. Hardware profit margin for Bitcoin mining and AI Cloud Services is calculated as revenue less net electricity costs, divided by revenue (for each respective revenue stream) and excludes all other costs. All-in cash cost per Bitcoin at 31 EH/s reflects total net electricity costs, overheads and Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) cash costs and includes benefit of $32m illustrative contribution from AI Cloud Services, on a per Bitcoin mined basis. Calculations assume hardware operates at 100% uptime, nameplate fleet efficiency of 15 J/TH, weighted average power cost of $0.036, overheads of $81m, REC costs of $9m, power consumption of 484MW, network hashrate of 732 EH/s, block reward of 3.125 BTC per block, transaction fees of 0.1 BTC per block, pool fees of 0.15%. $32m illustrative contribution from AI Cloud Services calculated as illustrative revenue less assumed electricity costs (excludes all other site, overhead and REC costs) and assumes hardware is fully utilized by customers and operating at 100% uptime, 1.25kW power draw per GPU, $0.045/kWh electricity costs and $2.00 per GPU hour revenue assumption. REC costs at 31 EH/s assume $3/MWh pricing based on historical purchases. Weighted average power cost assumption reflects $0.045/kWh costs in British Columbia and $0.0325/kWh costs in Texas - latter in line with actual net electricity costs of $0.031, $0.032 and $0.0306 in Aug, Sep and Oct 2024, respectively. Historical power prices achieved and power price assumptions may or may not materialize in the future. This press release should be read strictly in conjunction with the forward-looking statements disclaimer on page 7. IREN $30m cost to deliver 1 EH/s includes mining hardware and infrastructure capex. Assumes hardware efficiency of 15 J/TH, $18.9/TH ASIC pricing and infrastructure capex of $750k/MW. Market valuation per EH/s reflects average Enterprise value / installed EH/s multiple for public Bitcoin miners with >10EH/s self-mining capacity based on Oct 2024 monthly operating updates (MARA, CLSK, RIOT, CIFR and BITF). Data sourced from Nasdaq and public company filings (as of Nov 22, 2024). Enterprise value = market capitalization + total debt – (cash + digital assets). HODL balance converted at a $95,000 BTC price. Capacity to be installed comprises combination of Bitmain S21 Pro and S21 XP miners. Reflects USD equivalent, unaudited cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2024.



