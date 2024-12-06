Bitget Lists GMCI Meme Index Perpetual, Highlighting Crypto’s Meme Culture





Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, has launched the GMCI Meme index on its futures trading platform. This innovative addition highlights the vibrant humor and creativity that define crypto culture while offering traders a unique opportunity to engage with one of the industry's most dynamic segments. Previously, Bitget added the GMCI 30 index to its futures market, enabling traders to access a diversified range of assets securely. With GMCI Meme, Bitget users will now have access to a range of top meme coins diversifying users' portfolios to a new range of trending tokens.

The GMCI Meme index is curated to include the leading meme coins by market capitalization, showcasing assets that have made significant societal and cultural impacts. These coins, known for their viral appeal and deep community engagement, highlight the playful yet influential side of blockchain technology.

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have become cultural touchstones, bridging the gap between crypto enthusiasts and mainstream audiences. The GMCI Meme index focuses on coins that encapsulate this ethos, providing an insightful lens into the intersection of humor, technology, and finance.

“Crypto culture thrives on creativity and community, and meme coins embody this spirit perfectly,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “With the GMCI Meme index, we aim to empower traders to participate in a segment of the market that reflects the lighter side of innovation while still offering smart solutions and investment opportunities.”

The index now includes 25 leading meme coins with DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE as the top three weighted assets. Several emerging meme coins such as BRETT, MOG, POPCAT, and DOGS are also covered. Based on the historical data provided by GMCI, the year-to-date (YTD) return of the GMCI Meme index is 460% thanks to the meme coin hype in 2024.

The GMCI Meme Index is designed with transparency and integrity, incorporating assets that meet rigorous criteria, including active trading on major centralized exchanges and significant circulating market capitalization. It emphasizes coins backed by strong communities and notable societal impact, reflecting the importance of collective engagement in the crypto space. The index undergoes monthly rebalancing to ensure it remains dynamic and aligned with the latest market developments. Serving as a cultural barometer, it offers traders valuable insights into the trends shaping the future of crypto and Web3 communities.

With the addition of the GMCI Meme index, Bitget continues to strengthen its position as a leading crypto exchange. This integration aligns with the platform's plans to provide users with diverse, innovative options that cater to both serious investors and those seeking to engage with the lighter side of crypto culture.

