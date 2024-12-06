Cell Viability Assays Market is Poised to Register CAGR of 9.94% by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Cell Viability Assays Market share will reach a value of USD 3.24 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Cell viability assays (CVAs) test how cells react to any medication or infection. This is among the factors that have led to its wide use in the pharmaceutical and medical industries. The cell viability assays industry has grown significantly in recent years as a result of growing interest in the development of medications. Since cell viability tests can assess both the efficiency and toxicity as well as safety profiles of compounds, these are considered to be of huge importance in early stages drug research. The growing demand for new drugs along with pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries continues to push the cell viability assays market growth.

Request your free sample PDF of the report today: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/cell-viability-assays-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Cell Viability Assays Market"

Pages – 194

Tables – 117

Figures – 78

Cell Viability Assays Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.52 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 3.24 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Cell viability assays market driven by research Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Cell-Based Therapies Key Market Drivers Increased Funding for Cancer Research

Cell Viability Assays Market Segmental Analysis

Global Cell Viability Assays Market is segmented by Product, application, end user and region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Consumables, Instruments.

Based on application, the market is segmented into Basic Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical & Diagnostic Applications, Other Applications.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Consumables Lead Market Share, Driven by Versatility in Diagnostics and Drug Development

Based on the 2023 cell viability assays market forecast, the consumables category held the dominant share of 60.0%. This is due to the applicability of consumables in a variety of diagnostic, stem cell, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical applications. Several market participants offer a variety of non-toxic, ready-to-use cell viability test reagents that immediately provide high-quality results. For instance, alamarBlue cell viability reagent from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., is a non-toxic, ready-to-use reagent solution that acts as an indicator of cell health through the quantitative measurement of viability through absorption of declining power by living cells.

For a tailored report, contact us to request a free customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/cell-viability-assays-market

CROs and CMOs Fuel Fastest Growth, Enhancing Drug Discovery and Development Efficiency

As per the cell viability assays market analysis, CROs and CMOs will have the fastest growth, 11.57%. Pharmaceutical companies are currently collaborating with CROs and CMOs for various reasons. Such collaborations could help them get to the market sooner, may make their processes more efficient, and will be less expensive. A development deal between Hamlet Pharma and Galenica AB, a CRO, was signed in November 2021 to produce BAMLET for drug use. BAMLET is a potent anticancer drug for colon cancer, and cell viability assays can be used to establish the biological activity of the product and develop a suitable drug formulation. Such collaborations are expected to enhance the adoption of cell viability assays in various applications, such as drug discovery and development, that will facilitate the growth of the market in the future.

North America Dominance Amidst Government Investments and Cancer Research

North America held the largest market share in 2023. It had a revenue share of approximately 35.0%. The rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and better funding programs by the government along with some quality clinical and laboratory research institutes are the causes for such a high percentage. For instance, GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates of 612,390 cancer-related deaths and 2,281,658 new cases of the disease in the United States. Thus, increasing interest towards cell-based treatments and growing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases expand the market growth potentials.

Cell Viability Assays Market Insights

Drivers

Rising Demand for Drug Development and Testing

Increased Funding for Cancer Research

Increasing Research in Stem Cell Biology





Restraints

Limited Adoption in Low-Resource Regions

High Cost of Advanced Assay Technologies

Data Reproducibility and Consistency Issues





Key Players Operating Within the Cell Viability Assays Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation

Lonza Group AG

Promega Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Macrogen Inc

DiscoverX Corporation

Corning Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Biognosys

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Lebermuth, Inc.

Eurofins DiscoverX Products

AAT Bioquest, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Beckman Coulter,Inc.





Purchase now to gain valuable insights and stay informed: https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/cell-viability-assays-market

Key Questions Covered in the Global Cell Viability Assays Market Report

What is the size of the cell viability assays market?

What factors are contributing to the growth of the market?

Which segment accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key cell viability assays market trends?

Which region captured the highest market share?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for drug development & testing, increased funding for cancer research), restraints (high cost of advanced assay technologies, limited adoption in low-resource regions) opportunities (expansion in drug discovery & development), and challenges (ensuring assay accuracy & reliability) influencing the growth of the cell viability assays market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cell viability assays market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cell viability assays market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cell viability assays market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cell viability assays market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





To read the full report, please visit: https://www.skyquestt.com/report/cell-viability-assays-market

Related Reports

Onychomycosis Treatment Market Set to Grow at 8.60% CAGR Through 2031

Human Microbiome Market Set to Grow at 31.80% CAGR Through 2031

Cell Isolation Market Set to Grow at 12.80% CAGR Through 2031

Metaverse in Healthcare Market Set to Grow at 52.80% CAGR Through 2031

CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Set to Grow at 39.80% CAGR Through 2031

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/