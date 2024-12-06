Cloud Advertising Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 14.53 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global cloud advertising market size will reach a value of USD 14.53 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). With the provision of cloud advertising services, the infrastructure and tools needed to execute programmatic ad campaigns are made available to advertisers. This will enable them to efficiently reach selected audiences, efficiently place their ads and control advertising spending. Cloud services are considered to be a more readily available option as far as programmatic advertisements are concerned due to their capability to easily scale up or down. Also, there was a resounding shift towards the cloud due to its widespread adoption in advertising and marketing across several industries. To supply tailored services, businesses are increasingly utilising cloud services' scalability, flexibility, and affordability. SMEs can tailor services and adapt to dynamic business of the global cloud advertising market outlooks.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 3.84 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 14.53 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, User Group, Deployment Model, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Evolution of cloud advertising through various forms Key Market Opportunities Increasing influence of internet users and digital media consumption Key Market Drivers Growing need for customer analytics and targeted marketing

Retail End User to Hold Significant Growth due to Digital AD Spending and Personalized Marketing

The retail end-user segment dominates the global cloud advertising market share due to its high digital ad spending and reliance on personalized marketing. This is also due to retailers’ wish to reach consumers efficiently and to utilize cloud platforms for intelligence. Therefore, factors such as better customer engagement, real-time analytics, and easier management of campaigns play a noteworthy role in cloud commercialization of the retail sector.

Small and Medium Enterprise to Lead Market due to Scalable & Cost-Effective Marketing Solutions

The small and medium enterprise (SME) user group is increasingly influential in the global cloud advertising market, as cloud platforms offer scalable, cost-effective marketing solutions tailored to limited budgets. This accessibility allows small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to easily reach their target audiences, thus increasing the global cloud advertising market growth. As a result, SMEs acquire greater competitive exposure, enhanced customer engagement, and better campaign tailoring, thus increasing their market power.

North America to Dominate Market due to Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technologies

North America leads the global cloud advertising industry due to its advanced digital infrastructure and high adoption of cloud technologies among businesses. Such extensive integration allows an efficient data backed advertisement to the core strategies. Hence, firms enjoy focused campaigns, can analyze campaigns in real time, widen customer base, and entrenches North America’s preeminent position in cloud advertising within the continent.

Drivers:

Shifting from Traditional to Digital Marketing Expanding Internet Access Advanced Data Analytics for Optimizing AD Performance

Restraints:

Stringent Data Protection Laws Premium Cloud Advertising Solutions Poor or Inconsistent Internet Access

Segments covered in Cloud Advertising Market are as follows:

Component Platforms, Services

Organization Size Large Enterprises, SMES

Application Campaign Management, Customer Management, Experience Management, Analytics and Insights, Real-Time Engagement

Deployment Model Public Cloud, Private Cloud

Verticals Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Education, Others



Prominent Players in Cloud Advertising Market

Google LLC (USA)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Adobe Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

Salesforce Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Baidu, Inc. (China)

SAP SE (Germany)

What is the projected market size of the market by 2031?

Which segment is expected to dominate the cloud advertising market?

Why does North America lead in the global cloud advertising market forecast?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (AI-enhanced analytics improve ad relevancy, offering scalability for enterprises of all sizes, increasing ad campaign effectiveness), restraints (Increasing use of ad blockers, click fraud and bot traffic), opportunities (Rise of influencer marketing platforms, AR/VR advertising is gaining traction).

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cloud advertising market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cloud advertising market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

